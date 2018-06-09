Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Kerr contract extension top priority for Warriors after Finals win

Steve Kerr has only year left on his contract but an extension is top priority for the Golden State Warriors.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 09 Jun 2018, 17:01 IST
44
SteveKerr-Cropped
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr celebrates their NBA Finals victory

A contract extension for head coach Steve Kerr is high on the priority list for the Golden State Warriors, according to owner Joe Lacob.

Kerr guided to the Warriors to a successful NBA title defence as they won their third championship in four years on Friday, sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals.

The Warriors clinched a 4-0 series win with a 108-85 rout of the Cavs, giving Kerr the eighth championship of his illustrious career as a player and a coach.

Kerr only has one more year remaining on his contract, but Lacob is keen to tie him down to fresh terms.

"It's [a contract extension] very high [on the priority list]," Lacob told The Athletic. "And we will get it done."

Kerr's eight titles, five of which came as a player with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs, put him five behind Phil Jackson, who won two as a player and 11 as a coach with the Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

Jackson coached the legendary Bulls team of the 1990s on which Kerr had the good fortune of playing alongside Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman.

Coaching a Warriors team featuring Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, all of whom are likely to make the Hall of Fame, Kerr accepts he has been lucky in his career, but jokingly suggested he is now targeting beating Jackson's number of titles.

"It's ridiculous," Kerr told The Athletic of his eight championships. "I don't even know how or why other than being around a lot of superstars.

"I'm coming after Phil by the way. I want you to let him know: I'm coming after you, Phil."

