Kerr says this has been his toughest stretch as Warriors coach

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30   //    19 Nov 2018, 09:56 IST
steve-kerr-5517-usnews-getty-FTR
Steve Kerr

Steve Kerr thinks this has been his most challenging week as Golden State Warriors coach.

Golden State have dropped three straight games and two of their best players – Kevin Durant and Draymond Green – were involved in a heated on-court argument.

Kerr was asked about the team's recent issues following their 12-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

"I've had a dream run for four and a half years. We've had such a charmed existence the last four seasons," Kerr said (via The Athletic). "This is the toughest stretch we've been in. This is the real NBA. We haven't been in the real NBA the last few years.

"We've been in this dream. So now, we're faced with real adversity and we've got to get out of it ourselves."

Golden State shot 40.7 per cent from the field and knocked down just five of their 26 three-point attempts in the loss to San Antonio. Durant scored 26 points in the game while Klay Thompson added 25.

Green has been dealing with a toe sprain and he was suspended one game following his verbal altercation with Durant. The Warriors have also been without star Stephen Curry, who has not played since he suffered a groin injury on November 8.

The Warriors will return to the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

Omnisport
NEWS
