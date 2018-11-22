Tenerife streak halted by PAOK as Bologna roll on

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 13 // 22 Nov 2018, 04:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PAOK take on Tenerife in the Basketball Champions League

PAOK ended Iberostar Tenerife's winning start to the Basketball Champions League in dramatic fashion on Wednesday.

Tenerife won the competition in 2016-17 and they took a 6-0 record into a home clash with PAOK, where the two sides were neck and neck throughout.

But the visitors managed to nudge in front through Linos Chrysikopoulos' 24 points and a last-quarter recovery fell just short, Tenerife beaten 66-65 as Javier Beiran missed a desperate last-ditch three-point attempt.

Elsewhere in Group B, UNET Holon enjoyed an impressive 82-70 victory at Nanterre 92 to move level with Umana Reyer Venezia, the teams sitting one game behind Tenerife in the standings.

Although Tenerife's perfect record is no more, Segafredo Virtus Bologna extended their start to 7-0 in Group D.

Pietro Aradori put up 23 points as Bologna won 95-85 at Promitheas Patras to edge closer to a place in the knockout stages.

Besiktas are one of a clutch of teams also in the mix after a 94-84 defeat of Petrol Olimpija.

MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg put together back-to-back wins in Group A by ending Nizhny Novgorod's own fine form with a 76-64 triumph on the road, while Anwil saw off Le Mans 76-64.

Lietkabelis beat Montakit Fuenlabrada 78-67 in the only Group C fixture of the day.