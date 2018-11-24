×
Warriors star Steph Curry not injured after multicar wreck

Associated Press
NEWS
News
18   //    24 Nov 2018, 03:19 IST
AP Image

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Golden State Warriors say star Stephen Curry wasn't injured after two drivers hit his car on an Oakland freeway.

Authorities say Curry was driving a black Porsche on Friday when the driver of a Lexus lost control and struck his car.

California Highway Patrol Officer Herman Baza said Curry stopped in the center median and as he waited for officers to arrive, another sedan lost control and rear-ended his Porsche.

Baza said no one was injured or arrested and that rain was a factor in the crash.

The two-time MVP is out with a strained left groin that's set to be re-evaluated Saturday. Curry was scheduled to miss his eighth and ninth straight games when the Warriors play at home Friday and Saturday nights.

He was hurt Nov. 8 against the Bucks.

Associated Press
NEWS
