5 best SMGs to use in Warzone Mobile

Gaming fans are eagerly looking forward to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile as it’s slated to release globally on March 21, 2024. So far, developers have emphasized the fact that the game will focus on the format of battle royale alongside the option of Multiplayer modes. Given that it will be a shooter game, however, the primary attention will remain on deadly weapons, especially when it comes to the class of submachine guns due to their increasing popularity among Warzone players.

This article will reveal the five best SMGs that mobile users can choose while diving for the first time in the Loadouts menu of Warzone Mobile. Combining these weapons with the right attachments will likely give them an edge during intense gunfights.

Players should note that the suggested loadouts below are based on the weapon stats observed after Warzone Season 2 update last month. If things go as expected, they should mostly remain the same at the time of WZ Mobile's launch.

Five best SMGs to watch out for in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

1) HRM-9

HRM-9 in Call of Duty (Image via Activision)

This SMG was initially introduced inside the rebranded Warzone with Season 1 Reloaded update. Undoubtedly, it happens to be the most powerful weapon of its class, thanks to its amazing versatility. It is generally suitable for a fast-paced match.

Players who are looking to grab it in the upcoming WZ Mobile can use the attachments mentioned below to strengthen this gun even further.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: JAK BFB

JAK BFB Barrel: Thorn-90 Barrel

Thorn-90 Barrel Stock: Folding Stock

Folding Stock Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 50 Round Drum Magazine

2) RAM-9

RAM-9 in Call of Duty (Image via Activision)

Arriving with Warzone Season 2, RAM-9 has made a huge impact among gamers. With its unmatched performance, it has turned out to be one of the best SMGs currently in the entire battle royale title. In 1v1 encounters, aggressive players can easily depend on this killing machine to secure a victory.

Below are some recommended attachments that will make this SMG extremely lethal.

Recommended Loadout:

Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: Retort 90 Grip Tape

Retort 90 Grip Tape Stock: HVS 3.4 Pad

HVS 3.4 Pad Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds

3) AMR-9

AMR-9 in Call of Duty (Image via Activision)

Having the fastest time-to-kill (TTK) already provides an edge to this gun. However, AMR-9 is also capable of tearing through any enemy in mid-range or close-quarters combat. In Warzone Mobile, players can easily select this weapon as their secondary, paired with a Sniper rifle, due to its slow sprint-to-fire time.

Moreover, they can also consider using the attachments below to boost the overall output of AMR-9.

Recommended Loadout:

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor S

Shadowstrike Suppressor S Optic: Nydar Model 2023

Nydar Model 2023 Magazine: 50 Round Mag

50 Round Mag Stock: Dav15 Lught Tactical Stock

Dav15 Lught Tactical Stock Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

4) Striker-9

Striker-9 in Call of Duty (Image via Activision)

Striker-9 possesses a high damage and fire rate, making it an aggressive submachine gun, to say the least. With a manageable recoil and suitable attachments, players can make the most out of it in WZ Mobile. Here are some fitting attachments they can consider using on this SMG.

Recommended Loadout:

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor S

Sonic Suppressor S Barrel: Striker Elite Long Barrel

Striker Elite Long Barrel Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 50 round Drum

50 round Drum Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Round

5) WSP-9

WSP-9 in Call of Duty (Image via Activision)

WSP-9 was among the few SMGs to receive a major buff at the start of Warzone Season 2. Although it’s not as powerful as other guns in its class, the weapon is still capable of handling close-quarters combat very easily. Players can manage its recoil to further boost the handling.

Plus, they can also use the attachments listed below to make WSP-9 even better once Warzone Mobile comes out.

Recommended Loadout:

Optic: Nyder Model 2023

Nyder Model 2023 Barrel: WSP Optic Long

WSP Optic Long Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 50 round Mag

50 round Mag Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Round

