All bug fixes in MW3 and Warzone Season 3

The much-awaited MW3 and Warzone Season 3 bug fixes just went live on the servers. These fixes play a crucial role in the game’s all-over development. Besides providing these major bug fixes, the developers are introducing an array of content, ranging from the return of fan-favorite Rebirth Island to brand-new weapons, new operators to new Battle Pass.
Players from the COD community are hopping onto the live servers to experience the fresh features, and this article will showcase a detailed overview of all the MW3 and Warzone Season 3 bug fixes.
All COD: MW3 and Warzone Season 3 bug fixes
Here are all the bug fixes done by the developers in MW3 and WZ Season 3:
MW3 Season 3 multiplayer bug fixes
- Killstreak HUD overlays will no longer persist after destruction by the Stormender.
- Additional Perk slots are now displayed correctly in the Killcam.
- Applying certain Weapon filters will no longer unexpectedly kick the player back to the menu.
- Improved alignment of values in columns on the Scoreboard.
- Addressed an issue causing Weapon Mastery Challenges to not accurately display the progress of previous completions.
- Calling Card unlock criteria will now consistently appear upon hover.
- Resolved an issue preventing certain Emblems from being added to Favorites.
Warzone Season 3 bug fixes
- Fixed an issue preventing eliminated players from dropping armor plates if they haven’t looted armor plates.
- Fixed an issue where players that rapidly opened and closed the buystation could not interact with it.
- Fixed an issue where self revive would display both "Swap" and "Hold to Stow" prompts if player had a full inventory and one already equipped.
- Fixed an issue causing the incorrect voice lines to play from a Bunker Buster.
- Fixed an issue causing Redeploy Packs to stay in the player’s backpack after the Gulag closes.
- Fixed an issue causing players to be redirected to Resurgence Ranked Play after completing a Battle Royal match.
- Fixed an issue preventing supply boxes on the Research Vessel from appearing after a player activates a Supply UAV.
- Fixed an issue preventing the “stow” prompt to appear when looting a Plate Carrier.
- Fixed an issue causing the “Toggle Mute” option to be non-functional while in a match.
- Fixed an issue causing the Loadout selection to remain on screen during the infil cinematic.
- Fixed an issue causing “fist” eliminations to incorrectly display on the elimination cam.
- Fixed an issue causing the JAK Purifier audio to be silent when on an ascender or zipline.
- Fixed an issue where players were seeing all Champion’s Quest rewards after any CQ match.
- Fixed an issue causing duplicate splashes to appear when Most Wanted time is reduced after opening crates.
