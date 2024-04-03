All bug fixes in MW3 and Warzone Season 3

The much-awaited MW3 and Warzone Season 3 bug fixes just went live on the servers. These fixes play a crucial role in the game’s all-over development. Besides providing these major bug fixes, the developers are introducing an array of content, ranging from the return of fan-favorite Rebirth Island to brand-new weapons, new operators to new Battle Pass.

Players from the COD community are hopping onto the live servers to experience the fresh features, and this article will showcase a detailed overview of all the MW3 and Warzone Season 3 bug fixes.

All COD: MW3 and Warzone Season 3 bug fixes

Here are all the bug fixes done by the developers in MW3 and WZ Season 3:

MW3 Season 3 multiplayer bug fixes

Killstreak HUD overlays will no longer persist after destruction by the Stormender.

Additional Perk slots are now displayed correctly in the Killcam.

Applying certain Weapon filters will no longer unexpectedly kick the player back to the menu.

Improved alignment of values in columns on the Scoreboard.

Addressed an issue causing Weapon Mastery Challenges to not accurately display the progress of previous completions.

Calling Card unlock criteria will now consistently appear upon hover.

Resolved an issue preventing certain Emblems from being added to Favorites.

Warzone Season 3 bug fixes

Fixed an issue preventing eliminated players from dropping armor plates if they haven’t looted armor plates.

Fixed an issue where players that rapidly opened and closed the buystation could not interact with it.

Fixed an issue where self revive would display both "Swap" and "Hold to Stow" prompts if player had a full inventory and one already equipped.

Fixed an issue causing the incorrect voice lines to play from a Bunker Buster.

Fixed an issue causing Redeploy Packs to stay in the player’s backpack after the Gulag closes.

Fixed an issue causing players to be redirected to Resurgence Ranked Play after completing a Battle Royal match.

Fixed an issue preventing supply boxes on the Research Vessel from appearing after a player activates a Supply UAV.

Fixed an issue preventing the “stow” prompt to appear when looting a Plate Carrier.

Fixed an issue causing the “Toggle Mute” option to be non-functional while in a match.

Fixed an issue causing the Loadout selection to remain on screen during the infil cinematic.

Fixed an issue causing “fist” eliminations to incorrectly display on the elimination cam.

Fixed an issue causing the JAK Purifier audio to be silent when on an ascender or zipline.

Fixed an issue where players were seeing all Champion’s Quest rewards after any CQ match.

Fixed an issue causing duplicate splashes to appear when Most Wanted time is reduced after opening crates.

