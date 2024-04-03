Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play in Season 3: All rewards and how to get them

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play is receiving a refreshed list of rewards in the Season 3 update. These items are broadly divided into different categories, like End-of-Season and Top 250 rewards. All these contain unique cosmetics that you can earn by simply grinding the game. They are associated with some challenges that you must complete to unlock and receive the rewards.

Activision regularly rolls out balance updates for Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Ranked Play as it is the primary competitive mode in the game. With an ever-changing list of rewards, the playerbase gets fresh incentives to grind their ranks in the new season and enjoy exclusive cosmetics.

This article will highlight all the rewards and their unlock criteria for Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play in Season 3.

All Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Ranked Play rewards and how to unlock them

MW3 Season 3 Rank Rewards (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the new Rank Rewards that you can claim in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3:

“ MW3 Season 3 Competitor ” Sticker - Unlock by winning 5 Ranked Matches

” Sticker - Unlock by winning 5 Ranked Matches “ Pro Issue Rival-9 ” Weapon Blueprint - Unlock by winning 10 Ranked Matches

” Weapon Blueprint - Unlock by winning 10 Ranked Matches “ Absolute Banger ” Charm - Unlock by winning 25 Ranked Matches

” Charm - Unlock by winning 25 Ranked Matches “ Hold This L ” Large Decal - Unlock by winning 50 Ranked Matches

” Large Decal - Unlock by winning 50 Ranked Matches “ MW3 Ranked Play Season 3 ” Loading Screen - Unlock by winning 75 Ranked Matches

” Loading Screen - Unlock by winning 75 Ranked Matches “MW3 Season 3 Ranked Veteran” Weapon Camo - Unlock by winning 100 Ranked Matches

Here are all the End-of-Season rewards according to the rank you secure in Season 3:

“ MW3 Season 3 Bronze ” Emblem - Bronze

” Emblem - Bronze “ MW3 Season 3 Silver ” Emblem - Silver

” Emblem - Silver “ MW3 Season 3 Gold ” Animated Emblem - Gold

” Animated Emblem - Gold “ MW3 Season 3 Gold ” Large Decal - Gold

” Large Decal - Gold “ MW3 Season 3 Platinum ” Animated Emblem - Platinum

” Animated Emblem - Platinum “ MW3 Season 3 Platinum ” Large Decal- Platinum

” Large Decal- Platinum “ MW3 Season 3 Diamond ” Animated Emblem - Diamond

” Animated Emblem - Diamond “ MW3 Season 3 Diamond ” Large Decal - Diamond

” Large Decal - Diamond “ MW3 Season 3 Crimson ” Animated Emblem - Crimson:

” Animated Emblem - Crimson: “ MW3 Season 3 Crimson ” Large Decal - Crimson

” Large Decal - Crimson “ MW3 Season 3 Iridescent ” Animated Emblem - Iridescent

” Animated Emblem - Iridescent “ MW3 Season 3 Iridescent ” Calling Card - Iridescent

” Calling Card - Iridescent “ MW3 Season 3 Iridescent ” Large Decal - Iridescent

” Large Decal - Iridescent “ MW3 Season 3 Top 250 ” Animated Calling Card - Top 250

” Animated Calling Card - Top 250 “ MW3 Season 3 Top 250 ” Animated Emblem - Top 250

” Animated Emblem - Top 250 “MW3 Season 3 Top 250” Large Decal - Top 250

MW3 Skill Division rewards (Image via Activision)

Operator skins will also be available to unlock in Season 3 Ranked and the cosmetics will become usable for future use including Warzone. These CDL (Call of Duty League) skins will come with male, female, KorTac, and SpecGru options.

Gold Competitor Skin - unlock by reaching Gold rank

- unlock by reaching Gold rank Platinum Competitor Skin - unlock by reaching Platinum rank

- unlock by reaching Platinum rank Diamond Competitor Skin - unlock by reaching Diamond rank

- unlock by reaching Diamond rank Crimson Competitor Skin - unlock by reaching Crimson rank

- unlock by reaching Crimson rank Iridescent Competitor Skin - unlock by reaching Iridescent rank

- unlock by reaching Iridescent rank Top 250 Competitor Skin - unlock by reaching Top 250 leaderboard

The Top 250 leaderboard is a prestigious player placement and the top-rated player will be able to enjoy two exclusive rewards:

“ MW3 Season #1 Overall ” Animated Calling Card

” Animated Calling Card “MW3 Season #1 Overall” Animated Emblem

