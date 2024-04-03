How to unlock Stasis Operator in Warzone and MW3

Call of Duty players are getting a brand new Stasis Operator in Warzone and MW3 Season 3. Among other exciting features, weapons, and cosmetics, Stasis is an original Operator alongside several returning and unique characters. This article will detail everything players need to know about how they can unlock the Stasis Operator in Warzone and MW3 Season 3.

Unlock Stasis Operator in Warzone and MW3 Season 3 with BlackCell Battle Pass

Stasis Operator in MW3 Season 3 BlackCell Battle Pass (Image via Activision)

The BlackCell Battle Pass in Warzone and MW3 Season 3 gives players an extra collection of exclusive Operator skins and cosmetics for weapons. Moreover, players can also unlock Stasis Operator with the help of Season 3 BlackCell Battle Pass in Modern Warfare 3.

Here are some small steps players have to follow to unlock Stasis Operator in Warzone and MW3 Season 3.

Download and install Season 3 update for Modern Warfare 3. Purchase BlackCell Battle Pass for $29.99. Instantly unlock Stasis Operator reward for Warzone and MW3.

In simple words, players have to just purchase the BlackCell Battle Pass for $29.99 in order to get the exclusive Stasis Operator to use in Warzone and MW3 Season 3.

Speaking more about the Stasis Operator, this character is part of the KorTac faction in Modern Warfare 3 in Season 3. Any biographical information regarding this Operator has been REDACTED for now.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Apart from Stasis, players will get many other rewards in case they choose to buy the BlackCell Battle Pass for $29.99. Not to mention that they can use the rewards in any game between MW3, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile.

In addition to 12 special Operator skins for various characters, players also get 20 Battle Token Tier Skips instantly after buying the BlackCell Battle Pass. They also get instant 1,100 COD Points which can be used to either purchase more Tokens or any new bundle from the in-game CoD store.

