All Crash Site mission collectible locations in Modern Warfare 3

The Crash Site mission in Modern Warfare 3 involves a blend of stealth-centric and intense shooter-based gameplay. An exhilarating part of it is hunting for collectibles hidden in various locations throughout the game map. A recent tweet from KRNG XVI has sparked interest among fans after revealing all the spots those items can be found in during the mission.

This article provides all the collectible locations for Crash Site.

Modern Warfare 3 Crash Site mission collectible locations

The eighth objective in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign, Crash Site, places you in the shoes of Farah. This is the commander of the Urzikstan Liberation Force (ULF). Your goal is to infiltrate a Russian aviation accident scene and collect evidence to prevent the ULF from being framed.

This is an important mission because it offers a variety of collectibles across diverse locations. These objects, varying from weapons to valuable equipment, provide extra firepower or additional lore details to help understand this game's story better.

In the Crash Site task, the vital collectibles include offensive and defensive items like the Silenced M4, Kastov 762, Incendiary Lockwood 680, Silenced Victus XMR, and Armor Box.

All weapons and gear in Modern Warfare 3 Crash Site mission

Weapons found in the Modern Warfare 3 Crash Site mission (Image via Activision)

The Crash Site task of MW3 contains seven weapons to discover. They're all over the wreckage, particularly in the little houses and other structures near the plane.

Silenced SA-B 50

Incendiary Lockwood 680

Silenced M4

Incendiary Raal MG

Silenced Crossbow

Kastov 762

Silenced Victus XMR

A comprehensive Crash Site map with the locations of all weapons highlighted is provided above. The gun icons represent weapons, and the blue triangles indicate more powerful gear.

Crash Site Plate Carrier locations in Modern Warfare 3 Crash Site mission

Crash Site Plate Carrier location in Modern Warfare 3 Crash Site mission (Image via Activision)

The Crash Site task contains two Plate Carrier upgrades. Because the map is so small, you can grab both within the first few seconds of starting this mission.

The first Plate Carrier can be found in the northwest building, near the flight recorder you need to retrieve at the end of the mission. That is the structure with the loadout drop directly outside. The armor upgrade is on a table in the living room and is adjacent to the armor plates.

The second Carrier upgrade can be found in the southern building. You should find it on a table in the little northern room with the armor plates.

Field Upgrade locations in MW3 Crash Site mission

There are three Field Upgrades to collect in the Crash Site task in MW3.

Armor Box

Munitions Box

Heartbeat Sensor

Each one is right outside one of the three main buildings surrounding the crash site.

