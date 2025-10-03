All known bugs and errors in Black Ops 7 beta

By Jay Sarma
Modified Oct 03, 2025 02:20 GMT
bugs and errors in Black Ops 7
Black Ops 7 cover art (Image via Treyarch)

There have been reports of quite a few bugs and errors in Black Ops 7 beta. The latest FPS title by Treyarch has been subject to a range of in-game issues, and that has undoubtedly caused discontentment among the community. Users have reported problems related to reaching the max level while they're merely Level 10 in-game, Twitch Drops not popping up in their accounts, and other such issues.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on all the known bugs and errors in Black Ops 7 beta. Read below to know more.

All known bugs and errors in Black Ops 7 beta explored

The Black Ops 7 early access beta has gone live for all regions on October 2, 2025. While the gameplay feels smooth, and we have access to a whole new iteration of zombies, the title does have its fair share of issues.

Being in an early access phase, there are quite a few bugs and errors in Black Ops 7 beta. The developers have promptly taken note of them, and they have created a board to showcase all the reported issues and their ongoing progress with regard to fixing them.

Here's a detailed look at all the known bugs and errors in Black Ops 7 beta:

Beta Global Known Issues

  • Twitch Drops: Some players report that they have not received their Black Ops 7 Beta Code.
Read more: Black Ops 7 "You do not have access to this version" error: All possible fixes

Beta Multiplayer Known Issues

  • Overclocks for certain content may progress at a faster or slower rate than intended.
  • Players may show as "Max Level" while at Level 10.
  • Players may retain the Gravemaker Scorestreak after the timer expires.
  • The non-host player in a 2-player party will be unable to leave the party.
  • Players may encounter an error that resets the main menu when attempt to get a party's Player Info.
Issues Resolved

  • Some players on Battle.net are encountering an error when attempting to access the Early Access Beta.

That's everything that you need to know about the bugs and errors in Black Ops 7 beta.

