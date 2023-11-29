Modern Warfare 3 Warzone is almost here, and the anticipation for Season 1 reaches a high as leaks surrounding the upcoming operators have come to light. Leaked information from dataminers Task Force Leakers Network (@leakers141on x/formerly known as Twitter) has surfaced, revealing a diverse set of operators that promises to elevate the gameplay in Modern Warfare 3 Warzone.

Among the notable additions are Milena Romanova, A-Train, Firecracker, Paul Atreides, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Michonne, and Rick Grimes. This article will take a look at these soon-to-be-launched operators.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 1

Expand Tweet

Call of Duty is arguably one of the biggest franchises that has collaborated with such a huge number of pop culture heroes. The upcoming Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3 Warzone will feature characters from Amazon's The Boys, Denis Villeneuve's Dune 2, and Telltale's Walking Dead and its TV series.

As players gear up for the imminent release of Season 1, here's the latest on all the leaked operators:

Milena Romanova and Nolan

Expand Tweet

Milena Romanova, a real-estate magnate and financier for Konni, emerges as a significant player in the unfolding narrative of Modern Warfare 3. Her collaboration in Makarov's escape cements her position as a formidable operator to face in Season 1.

She was further involved in the Vondel Incident, where she tasked Konni to secure the city following a chemical attack. Milena has connections with Shadow Company and the Las Almas Cartel.

Andrei Nolan, who is the right-hand man of Makarov and is a member of the Konni, will also be featured.

A-Train and Firecracker

Expand Tweet

From the acclaimed series The Boys, A-Train and Firecracker will be bringing their unique personalities to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. A-Train, a speedster with a turbulent past, and Firecracker, a Supe with superhuman powers, introduce an intriguing dynamic to the gameplay.

A-Train's desperation to remain at the top and Firecracker's mysterious powers make them a formidable adversary duo from Amazon's The Boys. The inclusion of these characters adds a refreshing twist to Season 1.

Paul Atreides and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen

Dune II's iconic characters, Paul Atreides and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, make their mark in the world of Modern Warfare 3 Warzone.

Paul, later known as Muad'Dib, and the cunning Feyd-Rautha bring a blend of strategy and ruthlessness to the battlefield. The incorporation of Dune's lore into the game pays homage to a classic science fiction franchise while introducing these characters from modern movies to a new generation of players.

Michonne and Rick Grimes

Expand Tweet

The apocalyptic world of The Walking Dead comes alive in Season 1 with the inclusion of Michonne and Rick Grimes. The former's adventures, depicted in the episodic video game, and Rick Grimes' leadership in the comic book and television series add a layer of survivalist feel to the game.

As players take control of these iconic characters, they can expect a thrilling and immersive experience that may mirror the challenges faced in The Walking Dead universe.

As players gear up for the first season of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, the anticipation for epic battles and unexpected alliances is at an all-time high.