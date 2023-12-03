All operator code names in CoD MW3 and Warzone

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone have a long list of code names for almost all operators present in the game. These call signs can be crucial while heading into the battlefield and communicating with your teammates. The primary purpose of code names is to hide the real identity of an operator and protect their locational intel from enemy forces. However, these names are also a great way to quickly address someone in your squad.

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone provide players with various options for selecting an operator. The operators are broadly divided into two major groups - SpecGru and KorTac. These categories are merely team names generally seen in the multiplayer game modes and do not have a specific purpose in the battle royale.

This article will highlight a list of operator code names that are present in MW3 and Warzone.

What are the code names of the operators in MW3 and Warzone?

Expand Tweet

Here is a list of all the operator code names currently present in MW3 and Warzone:

Alpha: BBQ

BBQ Bravo: Pathfinder

Pathfinder Charlie: Thirst

Thirst Delta: Rocket

Rocket Delta _02: Scarecrow

Scarecrow Echo: Alpine

Alpine Foxtrot: Rasp

Rasp Ghost_vault: Nemesis Ghost

Nemesis Ghost Golf: Bantam

Bantam Hotel: Scorch

Scorch India: Blueprint

Blueprint India_02: Potshot

Potshot Juliet: Doc

Doc Kilo: Warden

Warden Kilo_Vault: Nemesis Warden

Nemesis Warden Lima: Lockpick

Lockpick Makarov: Makarov

Makarov Makarov_Vault: Nemesis Makarov

Nemesis Makarov Mike: Jabber

Jabber Papa: Jet

Jet Price Vault: Nemesis Price

Nemesis Price Quebec: Enigma

Enigma Romeo: Warrior

Warrior Tango: Raptor

Raptor Uniform: Blaze

Blaze Whiskey: Swagger

Swagger Zulu: Riptide

Note that some of these characters may not yet be available in Warzone, as the first seasonal update will be released on December 6, 2023. The list is expected to expand throughout the seasons as Activision brings in new operators with new code names. However, these specific terms are generally only heard over mission comms and in the campaign mode.

New Season 1 operators

Expand Tweet

Both MW3 and Warzone will be receiving two new operators in the Season 1 update - Nolan and Dokkaebi. These will be locked behind the first Battle Pass and can be unlocked by simply grinding the game and earning more XP. Despite being free-to-play, Warzone will feature a purchasable premium battle pass with plenty of new cosmetic rewards.

The developers have followed a trend by introducing a BlackCell variant of the upcoming Battle Pass to attract more transactions with its alluring rewards.

Considering the price of the regular Battle Pass, you can buy it if you complete all tiers in the game. Even after that, if you have some Call of Duty Points to spare, you can try getting the BlackCell version, as it will provide you with exclusive skins and the Abolisher operator.

It is an exciting week as the new update is set to be released alongside many new maps and game modes. You can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty X (formerly Twitter) page for announcements and news. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.