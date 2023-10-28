CoD Modern Warfare 3 ( MW3) all confirmed characters and casts so far

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is gearing up for its final release on November 10, 2023, alongside a long list of fan-favorite characters played by a mix of new and old casts. Activision seems to be keeping a closely knit circle of actors for the campaign mode to preserve the iconic personas of popular fictional characters like Captain John Price, Vladimir Makarov, John ‘Soap’ MacTavish, and more.

Modern Warfare 3 will provide the player base with distinct game modes, including an immersive campaign side, an online multiplayer shooter, and Zombies mode. The campaign mode will set the tone for future storylines in the Modern Warfare saga and create a fresh narrative with its new-generation features like Open Combat missions.

This article will highlight all confirmed characters and cast arriving with Modern Warfare 3.

All confirmed characters and cast members in Modern Warfare 3

Here is a complete list of all confirmed upcoming characters in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 alongside the respective cast members.

Captain John Price: Barry Sloane

Barry Sloane John ‘Soap’ MacTavish: Neil Ellice

Neil Ellice Vladimir Makarov: Julian Kostov

Julian Kostov Phillip Graves: Warren Kole

Warren Kole Alex Keller: Chad Michael Collins

Chad Michael Collins Colonel Alejandro Vargas: Alain Mesa

Alain Mesa General Shepherd: Glenn Morshower

Glenn Morshower Farah Ahmed Karim: Claudia Doumit

Claudia Doumit Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley: Samuel Roukin

Samuel Roukin Kyle ‘Gaz’ Garrick: Elliot Knight

It is important to note that the characters are not limited to this list. The developer might add new fictional personalities to the storyline to create an improved and engaging campaign mode. However, Activision holds the final decision-making power and could remove some characters from the game and introduce necessary changes.

A team of actors is vital for such roles as the publisher needs to leave a mark on the community. This is a task that can only be achieved with the campaign mode as it showcases all characters involved in various skirmishes to hinder and preferably stop the antagonist’s plans.

The constant struggle of the characters has a knack for leaving an undying impression on one’s mind that can garner more attention.

This is the same for almost any story mode title, and Activision uses nostalgia as a tool to bring back seasoned players into the fold. The inspirational words uttered by Captain Price have driven the player base to fight through hordes of enemies, even in the prequels, to stop the evil masterminds in the Modern Warfare series.

Through the craft of remarkable actors like Barry Sloane, Neil Ellice, Julian Kostov, and others, Modern Warfare 3 will be able to present the best versions of all the characters to create a stunning list of single-player missions.

Moreover, Activision is keeping most of the cast intact from MW3’s prequel to set up the continuity required for a seamless story mode experience.

Fans can keep an eye out for the official Twitter (X) page of Call of Duty for more announcements and news. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.