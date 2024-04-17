All Ranked Play changes in MW3 Season 3 April 16 Update: New restrictions, Weapon Evaluation, and more 

The Ranked Play changes in MW3 Season 3 April 16 update aim to revamp the competitive landscape of the game. These adjustments strive to enhance its competitive integrity and offer players a more clearly defined objective to pursue, making their ranked gameplay experiences more distinct and rewarding.

The upcoming season will introduce significant changes, and new restriction changes, all designed to deliver an exhilarating, fresh gameplay experience. This article will unveil the latest Ranked Play changes in the April 16 Update in MW3 Season 3

New restrictions update for Ranked Play changes in MW3 Season 3 April 16

The Ranked Play changes in MW3 Season 3 April 16 update will lift weapon restrictions from certain weapons. These firearms will be available to equip in MW3 Ranked Play loadout from April 16, 2024, to April 23, 2024. By allowing a broader range of weapons, the developers aim to encourage players to experiment with different loadout options and employ diverse tactics, thereby fostering a more dynamic and engaging gaming environment.

Here is the list of unrestricted weapons in MW3 Season 3 April 16 Ranked Play changes:

ARs

BP50

Holger 556

MTZ-556

SMGs

HRM-9

RAM-9

Weapon Evaluation in Ranked Play Changes in MW3 Season 3 April 16

Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games, the renowned studios behind the Call of Duty series, and the thriving Call of Duty League, are thrilled to announce the initiation of a Weapon Evaluation in Ranked Play changes in MW3 Season 3 April 16 patch notes. This exciting event follows the successful conclusion of a previous Map Evaluation.

The Weapon Evaluation is a unique opportunity for the CoD community to provide feedback and help shape the gameplay experience.

Bug fixes

Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 brings a variety of bug fixes to maintain the game's stability throughout the season. The development team has taken note of the issues highlighted by players in Season 2 and the Reloaded update, and the majority of these problems have been addressed in the Ranked Play changes in MW3 Season 3 April 16 update.

The patch notes state that the following bug fixes have been implemented in the Season 3 April 16 patch:

Addressed an issue that prevented a limited number of players from accessing MWIII Ranked Play.

Addressed an issue that prevented Platinum and above players from being able to view their Seasonal Rewards.

Addressed an issue that impacted the Seattle Surge 2024 camo pattern. Players will now see the correct lightning pattern as shown in the Camo select menu.

