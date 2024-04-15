All 15 hidden weapon blueprint locations on Rebirth Island in Warzone

Players are eagerly searching for all of the hidden weapon blueprint locations in Warzone. These blueprints can be found in various areas on Rebirth Island, and they enhance both the visual appearance and performance of the weapons in the game. These hidden blueprints give players a chance to equip premium weapon cosmetics for free as they are spawned in specific areas of the map during matches.

This article unveils the locations of the hidden weapon blueprints in Rebirth Island in Warzone and how to find them.

All hidden weapon blueprint spawn locations on Rebirth Island in Warzone

The game has 15 hidden weapon blueprints which consistently appear at specific locations in Rebirth Island, making it advantageous for players to be aware of these spots at the game's start. This knowledge increases survivability, as one can immediately proceed to the exact location.

The hidden blue-print locations are often popular drop zones, so knowing about them in advance can be a significant advantage early in the game. Moreover, if players are eliminated and respawn during the game, having prior knowledge of these blueprint locations can provide a headstart with top-tier weapons.

Here are all the hidden weapon blueprint's spawn locations in Warzone:

1) Get Glowing XRK Stalker

Get Glowing XRK Stalker hidden weapon blueprint (Image via CovertMF/YouTube/Activision)

The Get Glowing blueprint for XRK Stalker sniper can be found at the topmost level of the main Red Tower near the Headquarters point of view on Rebirth Island. This is a neon-themed blueprint with glowing pink and purple accents which gives the weapon a distinct look.

2) Akkorokamui KATT AMR

Akkorokamui KATT AMR hidden weapon blueprint (Image via CovertMF/YouTube/Activision)

The Akkorokamui blueprint for KATT AMR sniper can be found resting atop the Water Tower on the opposite side of the Prison on Rebirth Island. This blueprint comes with engraved graffiti with purple as the base color featuring an aquatic-themed weapon.

3) Coin Feeder MTZ Interceptor

Coin Feeder MTZ Interceptor hidden weapon blueprint (Image via CovertMF/YouTube/Activision)

The Coin Feeder blueprint for the MTZ Interceptor marksman weapon can be found leaning behind the ladder in the ATC Tower surveillance room near the Stronghold point of interest on Rebirth Island in Warzone. This is an arcade-themed blueprint with its highlight being a joystick on the reloader with pink and white as the base colors.

4) Crocodile TAQ Evolvere

Crocodile TAQ Evolvere hidden weapon blueprint (Image via CovertMF/YouTube/Activision)

The Crocodile weapon blueprint for TAQ Evolvere LMG can be found in the lowest levels of the Bioweapons Building, lying in the sink near the showers on Rebirth Island in Warzone. The is a crocodile-themed blueprint with green as the base color which gives the weapon a rugged look.

5) Transparent Triage DG58 LSW

Transparent Triage DG58 LSW weapon blueprint (Image via CovertMF/YouTube/Activision)

The Transparent Triage weapon blueprint for DG-58 LSW LMG can be found below the stairs in front of the Bunker door near the Industry point of interest in Rebirth Island in Warzone. This blueprint brings a ceramic look with green and blue as the base colors of the weapon.

6) Arcade Rythm Rival-9

Arcade Rythm Rival-9 weapon blueprint (Image via CovertMF/YouTube/Activision)

The Arcade Rythm weapon blueprint for Rival-9 SMG can be found in the Underground Tunnels that connect the Industry building with the Chemical Engineering point of interest on Rebirth Island in Warzone. This is an arcade-themed blueprint with yellow as the base hue. The highlight of this blueprint is its design which resembles a handheld console.

7) Bident Haymaker

Bident Haymaker weapon blueprint (Image via CovertMF/YouTube/Activision)

The Bident hidden weapon blueprint for the Haymaker shotgun can be found near the generator in the lowest level of the Chemical Engineering point of interest on Rebirth Island. This is an elegant-looking blueprint print brings glowing pink accents and engraved markings with golden pink as the base color.

8) Exoridum Renetti

Exoridum Renetti hidden weapon blueprint (Image via CovertMF/YouTube/Activision)

The Exoridum blueprint for the Renetti pistol can be found inside a tent in the Courtyard area near the Prison point of interest. This blueprint features the burst pistol in a semi-auto mod with pink and purple as the base colors.

9) Soul Carver Riveter

Soul Carver Riverter hidden weapon blueprint (Image via CovertMF/YouTube/Activision)

The Soul Carver hidden weapon blueprint for the Riveter shotgun can be found leaning on the wall inside the Prison point of interest. This blueprint features glowing light-green accents with green as the base color.

10) Envy SVA 545

Envy SVA 545 hidden weapon blueprint (Image via CovertMF/YouTube/Activision)

The Envy weapon blueprint for the SVA 545 assault rifle can be found inside the Living Quarters besides the Factory point of interest in Rebirth Island in Warzone. The blueprint features engraved designs on the AR with black and white as the base colors.

11) Comic Carbine Striker-9

Comic Carbine Striker-9 hidden weapon blueprint (Image via CovertMF/YouTube/Activision)

The Comic Carbine weapon blueprint for the Striker-9 SMG can be found beside a tower at the center of the tents near the Living Quarters point of interest on Rebirth Island. This is a comic-themed blueprint that comes with white as the base color.

12) Blam Blam MCW

Blam Blam MCW hidden weapon blueprint (Image via CovertMF/YouTube/Activision)

The Blam Blam blueprint for the MCW assault rifle can be found on the lowest level of the Factory building along the side where the bunker door is located. This is a comic-themed blueprint that comes with a mixed color scheme comprising yellow pink and blue colors.

13) Dahlia Bruen MK9

Dahlia Bruen MK9 hidden weapon blueprint (Image via CovertMF/YouTube/Activision)

The Dahlia blueprint for the Bruen MK9 LMG assault rifle can be found in the small building located on top of the Prison roof point of interest. This weapon blueprint features a floral design engraved on the body with pink as the base color of the weapon.

14) Gridlock MCW 6.8

Gridlock MCW 6.8 weapon blueprint (Image via CovertMF/YouTube/Activision)

The Gridlock weapon blueprint for the MCW 6.8 automatic rifle can be found between the Living Quarters overlooking the Stronghold point of interest. The blueprint features glowing yellow accents with black as the base color.

15) Sweet Siren WSP Swarm

Sweet Siren WSP Swarm weapon blueprint (Image via CovertMF/YouTube/Activision)

The Sweet Siren weapon blueprint for the WSP Swarm SMG can be found in the lowest level of the Command Center point of interest on Rebirth Island. The blueprint features purple accents with black as the base color of the weapon.

That concludes our list of all the locations for hidden weapon blueprints on Rebirth Island in Warzone. Check out Sportskeeda for more Warzone updates and guides: