All Soap Operator skins in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone: How to unlock, price, bundles, and more

Captain John “Soap” McTavish is an iconic character in the CoD franchise. Hence, the Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone developers have published a bunch of Soap operator skins for players. Gamers worldwide can access those skins by purchasing bundles associated with them, while others can be obtained by buying any Battle Pass and completing a sector.

Additionally, the death of Soap in the last mission of the Modern Warfare 3 campaign was very heartbreaking for CoD fans. As a result, players usually pick this SpecGru unit character even more. In this article, we'll highlight all the Soap Operator skins available in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone and how to obtain them.

All Soap Operator skins in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone explored

In Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, there are a total of six Soap skins available. Below, we’ll discuss the unlocking procedure, the associated bundle, and the price of each skin.

Having said that, players need to remember that some skins aren't obtainable in-game since they're bundle exclusive, while some are freebies and not associated with any bundle.

Soap Masked

Soap Masked (Image via Activision)

As of this writing, the Soap Masked Skin can’t be unlocked since it was exclusive to players who pre-ordered the digital vault edition of Modern Warfare 3.

Soap Unmasked

Soap Unmasked (Image via Activision)

Like the Soap Masked skin, Soap Unmasked skin also can’t be unlocked currently, as it was only obtainable during the pre-ordering phase of the vault edition of Modern Warfare 3.

Hector

Hector (Image via Activision)

Players can get this skin by purchasing the Season 2 Battle Pass and completing the B3 sector.

Hector Blackcell

Hector Blackcell (Image via Activision)

Like the previous skin, Hector Blackcell Soap operator skin can be unlocked by purchasing the Season 2 Blackcell Battle Pass and completing the B3 sector.

Covert Soap

Covert Soap (Image via Activision)

Players can get this beautiful Covert Soap skin by purchasing the Soap Going Dark bundle for 1800 CP (Call of Duty points).

Classic Soap

Classic Soap (Image via Activision)

The Classic Soap skin can be unlocked by purchasing the Throwback Audio Pack bundle.

That sums up all the Soap operator skins available in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Furthermore, if players are still wondering about how to buy these aforementioned bundles, here’s how:

Open your respective gaming console and launch Modern Warfare 3 or Warzone.

Search for the Operators section and click on it.

Navigate to the Operator Soap.

Select the particular skin you want to purchase and follow the procedure.

