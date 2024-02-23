What is Meat 24/7 in Modern Warfare 3?

Meat 24/7 is a game mode featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which was added as part of the Season 1 content. Following its launch, it quickly gained popularity due to its compact size and intense gunfights, similar to Shipment and Shoot House. This mode has become widely favored by the community for warm-ups and gaining quick experience points (XP).

Every Wednesday, Modern Warfare 3 features an updated playlist that sees a rotation of game modes. Similarly, on February 21, the playlist was updated, retaining the limited-time mode, Hordepoint, while including Meat 24/7 and Best of '09 game modes.

Modern Warfare 3 game mode: Meat 24/7 explored

Meat 24/7 is an exclusive MW3 mode that features only one map, Meat, and rotates between 6v6 Mosh Pit game modes, including Kill Confirmed, Domination, Hardpoint, and Team Deathmatch. This means players experience a random combination of these game modes and cannot select a particular one.

The Meat map is set in a fictional location outside the East Bay Meats slaughterhouse in Oakland, California. Its small size guarantees constant enemy engagements that can extend to midranges, with close-range combat being the most common. Always remain aware of your surroundings, as enemies may attack at any moment.

The map features various sharp turns and tight fighting spaces, requiring skilled movement and appropriate weapon selection to dominate the close-range engagements.

Important information and tips to dominate Meat 24/7 in Modern Warfare 3

The map, Meat, has four main spawn points:

Parking (+ Entrance, Garage)

Loading Dock

Meat Locker (+ Hallway, Kill Room)

Processing

Regardless of where you spawn, you will quickly encounter an enemy. Given that fights take place in compact spaces and tight corners, opt for shotguns like the Haymaker, KV Broadside, or MX Guardian that feature impressive firing rates. With shotguns, you can take on multiple enemies, destroying them within seconds.

You could also opt for a formidable SMG, such as the RAM-9, Rival-9, or ARM9, to name a few. Additionally, aiming down sights may take up some of your time and could cost you a fight.

Thus, try to master Tac-Stance—a new movement mechanic introduced in the game, where you hold your weapon in a tilted position, enhancing hip-fire accuracy and reducing ADS speed. Utilizing this movement mechanic will provide a significant advantage in close-range battles.

This is a fun mode for improving close-range gunfights, enhancing awareness, and earning quick XP. So, enjoy it before it rotates out in the next playlist update.

