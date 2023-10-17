All The Haunting boss locations on Warzone 2's Al Mazrah map

Call of Duty Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah map will become the playground of evil and various monsters with the beginning of The Haunting event. The developers will pour in a massive amount of new gameplay content to celebrate Halloween and introduce exclusive operator bundles alongside alluring collaborations with popular titles like Diablo.

A part of the upcoming content is a series of boss monsters that can be eliminated to secure loot and rewards.

Warzone 2 will feature a unique playlist with different game modes for every map and provide the player base with an opportunity to rake in exclusive cosmetics via the event. However, the skins can only be claimed by completing challenges and participating in mini events spread across the map.

This article will outline the location of all The Haunting boss monsters in Warzone 2.

All The Haunting boss locations on Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah

Here is a list of all the places where you can find different monsters throughout the spooky terrains of Al Mazrah in The Haunting event.

The Reaper monster can be found in the Al Safwa Quarry.

The Specter can be found around the Al Mazrah City.

The Ghoul can be spotted in the Al Bagra Fortress.

The Witch will be present at the Al Malik Airport.

The Butcher can be summoned by activating The Altars of Lilith and should be marked on the Tac Map.

Swamp Creature must also be summoned using The Tiara in a specific location, which would be marked once the item is obtained.

The Pharaoh can be awakened using the Sarcophagus in its burial area.

The UFO can be summoned after gathering The Artifact and destroying the anomalies. The Artifact must be delivered to a Portal marked on the Tac Map.

The Ghost Train should be easy to find as it will be on the existing rail tracks around the map.

It is important to note that the locations of these monsters are not finalized and may differ from one lobby to another. There are markers added on the map to specify the location of these evil monsters, similar to dedicated icons being present for Strongholds and Blacksites on Al Mazrah.

However, the icons may not be visible on the Tac Map unless a player or a squad acquires the required items to summon the boss monsters. These unearthly creatures may also have a larger Health Point (HP) pool and would demand a formidable grind from teams to conquer evil.

You can then gather all the loot left behind by the monsters and reap the rewards for defeating them.

Activision holds the decision-making power and can alter the monsters, challenges, and rewards as it sees fit for The Haunting event.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates around Warzone 2.