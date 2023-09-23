All 'The Haunting' special DMZ changes in Warzone 2 Season 6

Exciting new improvements are set to enter DMZ in Warzone 2 Season 6 with the "The Haunting" event. Patience is a virtue, as these changes will not be available at the initial launch of the season but rather at the mid-season update when The Haunting event goes live. These expected changes are intended to attract and engage the community, providing an exciting gameplay experience that will leave a memorable impression.

This article will provide a thorough overview of the upcoming changes to Warzone 2's DMZ mode so that players can prepare ahead of time. By providing in-depth insights into these changes, we hope to provide players with the knowledge they need to gain a competitive advantage over their opponents once the improvements are implemented.

The Haunting event: Special DMZ changes in Warzone 2 Season 6

In Season 6 of Warzone 2, developers want to celebrate Halloween and connect with their community by reviving "The Haunting" event. The DMZ mode will be transformed as part of this event to match the eerie and thrilling theme, creating an environment of suspense and adrenaline. The Call of Duty blog, which revealed important information on September 21, 2023, offers a glimpse into the changes that await DMZ fans.

DMZ gameplay will take a dramatic turn during this event, engaging players in haunting nighttime hunts for preternatural entities lurking in the dark corners of Warzone's Al Mazrah. This implies that players will be engrossed in combat under the cover of darkness, which is significantly different from the usual daylight battles.

Furthermore, the DMZ mode will depart from its usual gameplay dynamics, as players will no longer have the pressure of a shrinking gas circle. Instead, they can fully focus on their mission of obtaining intel on the monstrous entities, tracking them down, and neutralizing them from the world.

Players may look forward to the incorporation of all Al Mazrah-related events and activities from "The Haunting" into the DMZ mode. This announcement is expected to delight DMZ fans by providing them with the option to immerse themselves in a new and suspenseful gaming environment. They'll have to adjust their strategies to deal with otherworldly threats here. The eerie and dark environment heightens the excitement, making every encounter with a preternatural entity a heart-pounding and unique experience.

The above covers everything related to the DMZ changes that are coming to Warzone 2 during The Haunting event.

Warzone 2 Season 6 is scheduled to go live on September 27, 2023, and will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.