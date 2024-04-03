All weapon balancing in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3: SOA Subverter nerf, AMR 9 buff, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 is live, featuring various game-balancing elements such as weapon adjustments, bug fixes, and quality-of-life improvements. Such changes are crucial for maintaining a balanced and dynamic gunplay experience. Overpowered weapons are made less effective and under-used ones are buffed to enhance their viability.
Each new season alters the meta. For instance, the AMR 9 features the fastest TTK rating, but its slow movement used to limit its effectiveness. However, with this patch, the gun's movement speed has been enhanced, transforming it into a formidable contender in close-range battles.
Here we will mention all the weapon balances that Modern Warfare 3 received with the Season 3 update.
All weapon buffs and nerfs in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3
According to the Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 patch notes, these are all the weapon adjustments:
Assault Rifles
RAM-7
- Decreased neck damage multiplier from 1.3x to 1x (-23%).
Holger 556
- Decreased upper leg, lower leg, and foot damage multipliers from 1x to 0.85x (-15%).
- The Holger 556 now requires shots to land above the waist for a 4-shot kill.
MCW
- Decreased headshot damage multiplier from 1.3x to 1.1x (+15%).
- With the MCW, 1 headshot will no longer result in a 4-shot kill.
DG-56
- Increased sprint to fire time from 178ms to 199ms (+12%).
Battle Rifles
SOA Subverter
- Increased sprint to fire time from 256ms to 268ms (+5%).
- Increased aim down sight time from 270ms to 290ms (+7%).
BAS-B
- Decreased rate of fire from 667rpm to 600rpm (-10%).
- Decreased recoil center speed by 6%.
- JAK Outlaw-277 Kit
- Decreased sprint to fire time from 252ms to 226ms (-10%).
- Decreased aim down sight time from 300ms to 240ms (-20%).
- Decreased aim down sight rate of fire penalty from 150% to 135%.
- Increased medium damage from 74 to 90 (+22%)
- Increased minimum damage from 70 to 90 (+29%).
- The JAK Outlaw-277 Kit is now a maximum of 2-shots to kill to all body locations.
Sidewinder
- Decreased sprint to fire time from 231ms to 210ms (-9%).
- Increased bullet velocity from 600m/s to 770m/s (+28%).
Submachine Guns
RAM-9
- Decreased sprint to fire time from 178ms to 147ms (-17%).
AMR9
- Decreased sprint to fire time from 189ms to 136ms (-28%).
Rival-9
- Increased sprint to fire time from 93ms to 110ms (+18%).
- Decreased near-medium damage from 27 to 25 (-7%).
- Decreased medium damage from 25 to 23 (-8%).
- Decreased lower torso, lower arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1x (-9%).
HRM-9
- Increased sprint to fire time from 94ms to 110ms (+17%).
Striker 9
- Increased sprint to fire time from 100ms to 103ms (+3%).
Striker
- Increased sprint to fire time from 100ms to 110ms (+10%).
WSP-9
- Increased sprint to fire time from 88ms to 110ms (+25%).
WSP Swarm
- Increased sprint to fire time from 88ms to 99ms (+13%).
Shotguns
- Added Long Haul 50 and Wolfcall 300 Muzzle Attachments to MWIII Shotguns.
Light Machine Guns
TAQ Evolvere
- Increased sprint to fire time from 245ms to 257ms (+5%).
- Increased aim down sight time from 385ms to 415ms (+8%).
- 7.62 Belt Magazines
- Decreased neck damage multiplier from 1.4x to 1.2x (-14%).
- 5.56 Belt Magazines
- Decreased rate of fire from 857rpm to 789rpm (-8%).
Bruen Mk9
- Decreased aim down sight time from 410ms to 350ms (-15%).
RAAL MG (MWII)
- Increased sprint to fire time from 199ms to 216ms (+9%).
- Increased aim down sight time from 330ms to 380ms (+15%).
- Increased neck damage multiplier from 1x to 1.3x (+30%).
- Increased upper torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.2x (+20%).
- Increased leg and foot damage multipliers from 0.9x to 1x (+11%).
Marksman Rifles
MTZ Interceptor
- Increased aim down sight time from 280ms to 300ms (+7%).
- Decreased medium damage from 88 to 83 (-6%).
- Decreased minimum damage from 84 to 77 (-8%).
- Decreased near-medium damage range from 44.5m to 38.1m (-14%).
Sniper Rifles
XRK Stalker
- Increased aim down sight time from 580ms to 600ms (+3%).
KV Inhibitor
- Increased aim down sight time from 540ms to 580ms (+7%).
SP-X 80 (MWII)
- Increased sprint to fire time from 270ms to 310ms (+15%).
- Increased aim down sight time from 570ms to 590ms (+4%).
Handguns
TYR
- 12.7x55mm Snake Shot Ammunition
- Increased minimum damage range and bullet termination range from 14.5m to 19.6m (+35%).
WSP Stinger
- Akimbo WSP Stinger Rear Grip
- Increased rate of fire from 600rpm to 750rpm (+25%).
Attachments changes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3
- Added initial aim accuracy benefit to all Heavy Bolts for Sniper Rifles.
Cronen INTLAS MSP-12 Optic
- Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.
SL Razorhawk Laser Light
- Flashlight is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.
- Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.
CS15 Scarlet Box Laser
- Laser is no longer visible to enemies.
Verdant Hook Box Laser
- Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.
VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Muzzle
- Increased sprint-to-fire speed penalty from 2% to 5%.
L4R Flash Hider Muzzle
- Decreased horizontal recoil control benefit from 13% to 10%.
DR-6 Handstop Underbarrel
- Decreased aim down sight movement speed benefit by 3-4%, dependent upon Weapon Class.
Bruen Heavy Support Grip Underbarrel
- Decreased horizontal recoil control benefit from 12% to 8%.
Check out our other Modern Warfare 3-related articles:
Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 pre-load size on PC, PS5, and more || How to unlock MORS in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 || Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play in Season 3: All rewards and how to get them