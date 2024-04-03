All weapon balancing in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3: SOA Subverter nerf, AMR 9 buff, and more

  • home icon
By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Apr 03, 2024 21:08 IST
Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 weapon changes (Image via Activision)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 is live, featuring various game-balancing elements such as weapon adjustments, bug fixes, and quality-of-life improvements. Such changes are crucial for maintaining a balanced and dynamic gunplay experience. Overpowered weapons are made less effective and under-used ones are buffed to enhance their viability.

Each new season alters the meta. For instance, the AMR 9 features the fastest TTK rating, but its slow movement used to limit its effectiveness. However, with this patch, the gun's movement speed has been enhanced, transforming it into a formidable contender in close-range battles.

Here we will mention all the weapon balances that Modern Warfare 3 received with the Season 3 update.

All weapon buffs and nerfs in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3

According to the Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 patch notes, these are all the weapon adjustments:

Assault Rifles

RAM-7

  • Decreased neck damage multiplier from 1.3x to 1x (-23%).

Holger 556

  • Decreased upper leg, lower leg, and foot damage multipliers from 1x to 0.85x (-15%).
  • The Holger 556 now requires shots to land above the waist for a 4-shot kill.

MCW

  • Decreased headshot damage multiplier from 1.3x to 1.1x (+15%).
  • With the MCW, 1 headshot will no longer result in a 4-shot kill.

DG-56

  • Increased sprint to fire time from 178ms to 199ms (+12%).

Battle Rifles

SOA Subverter

  • Increased sprint to fire time from 256ms to 268ms (+5%).
  • Increased aim down sight time from 270ms to 290ms (+7%).

BAS-B

  • Decreased rate of fire from 667rpm to 600rpm (-10%).
  • Decreased recoil center speed by 6%.
  • JAK Outlaw-277 Kit
  • Decreased sprint to fire time from 252ms to 226ms (-10%).
  • Decreased aim down sight time from 300ms to 240ms (-20%).
  • Decreased aim down sight rate of fire penalty from 150% to 135%.
  • Increased medium damage from 74 to 90 (+22%)
  • Increased minimum damage from 70 to 90 (+29%).
  • The JAK Outlaw-277 Kit is now a maximum of 2-shots to kill to all body locations.

Sidewinder

  • Decreased sprint to fire time from 231ms to 210ms (-9%).
  • Increased bullet velocity from 600m/s to 770m/s (+28%).

Submachine Guns

RAM-9

  • Decreased sprint to fire time from 178ms to 147ms (-17%).

AMR9

  • Decreased sprint to fire time from 189ms to 136ms (-28%).

Rival-9

  • Increased sprint to fire time from 93ms to 110ms (+18%).
  • Decreased near-medium damage from 27 to 25 (-7%).
  • Decreased medium damage from 25 to 23 (-8%).
  • Decreased lower torso, lower arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1x (-9%).

HRM-9

  • Increased sprint to fire time from 94ms to 110ms (+17%).

Striker 9

  • Increased sprint to fire time from 100ms to 103ms (+3%).

Striker

  • Increased sprint to fire time from 100ms to 110ms (+10%).

WSP-9

  • Increased sprint to fire time from 88ms to 110ms (+25%).

WSP Swarm

  • Increased sprint to fire time from 88ms to 99ms (+13%).

Shotguns

  • Added Long Haul 50 and Wolfcall 300 Muzzle Attachments to MWIII Shotguns.

Light Machine Guns

TAQ Evolvere

  • Increased sprint to fire time from 245ms to 257ms (+5%).
  • Increased aim down sight time from 385ms to 415ms (+8%).
  • 7.62 Belt Magazines
  • Decreased neck damage multiplier from 1.4x to 1.2x (-14%).
  • 5.56 Belt Magazines
  • Decreased rate of fire from 857rpm to 789rpm (-8%).

Bruen Mk9

  • Decreased aim down sight time from 410ms to 350ms (-15%).

RAAL MG (MWII)

  • Increased sprint to fire time from 199ms to 216ms (+9%).
  • Increased aim down sight time from 330ms to 380ms (+15%).
  • Increased neck damage multiplier from 1x to 1.3x (+30%).
  • Increased upper torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.2x (+20%).
  • Increased leg and foot damage multipliers from 0.9x to 1x (+11%).

Marksman Rifles

MTZ Interceptor

  • Increased aim down sight time from 280ms to 300ms (+7%).
  • Decreased medium damage from 88 to 83 (-6%).
  • Decreased minimum damage from 84 to 77 (-8%).
  • Decreased near-medium damage range from 44.5m to 38.1m (-14%).

Sniper Rifles

XRK Stalker

  • Increased aim down sight time from 580ms to 600ms (+3%).

KV Inhibitor

  • Increased aim down sight time from 540ms to 580ms (+7%).

SP-X 80 (MWII)

  • Increased sprint to fire time from 270ms to 310ms (+15%).
  • Increased aim down sight time from 570ms to 590ms (+4%).

Handguns

TYR

  • 12.7x55mm Snake Shot Ammunition
  • Increased minimum damage range and bullet termination range from 14.5m to 19.6m (+35%).

WSP Stinger

  • Akimbo WSP Stinger Rear Grip
  • Increased rate of fire from 600rpm to 750rpm (+25%).

Attachments changes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3

  • Added initial aim accuracy benefit to all Heavy Bolts for Sniper Rifles.

Cronen INTLAS MSP-12 Optic

  • Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.

SL Razorhawk Laser Light

  • Flashlight is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.
  • Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.

CS15 Scarlet Box Laser

  • Laser is no longer visible to enemies.

Verdant Hook Box Laser

  • Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Muzzle

  • Increased sprint-to-fire speed penalty from 2% to 5%.

L4R Flash Hider Muzzle

  • Decreased horizontal recoil control benefit from 13% to 10%.

DR-6 Handstop Underbarrel

  • Decreased aim down sight movement speed benefit by 3-4%, dependent upon Weapon Class.

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Underbarrel

  • Decreased horizontal recoil control benefit from 12% to 8%.

