All weapon balancing in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3: SOA Subverter nerf, AMR 9 buff, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 is live, featuring various game-balancing elements such as weapon adjustments, bug fixes, and quality-of-life improvements. Such changes are crucial for maintaining a balanced and dynamic gunplay experience. Overpowered weapons are made less effective and under-used ones are buffed to enhance their viability.

Each new season alters the meta. For instance, the AMR 9 features the fastest TTK rating, but its slow movement used to limit its effectiveness. However, with this patch, the gun's movement speed has been enhanced, transforming it into a formidable contender in close-range battles.

Here we will mention all the weapon balances that Modern Warfare 3 received with the Season 3 update.

All weapon buffs and nerfs in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3

According to the Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 patch notes, these are all the weapon adjustments:

Assault Rifles

RAM-7

Decreased neck damage multiplier from 1.3x to 1x (-23%).

Holger 556

Decreased upper leg, lower leg, and foot damage multipliers from 1x to 0.85x (-15%).

The Holger 556 now requires shots to land above the waist for a 4-shot kill.

MCW

Decreased headshot damage multiplier from 1.3x to 1.1x (+15%).

With the MCW, 1 headshot will no longer result in a 4-shot kill.

DG-56

Increased sprint to fire time from 178ms to 199ms (+12%).

Battle Rifles

SOA Subverter

Increased sprint to fire time from 256ms to 268ms (+5%).

Increased aim down sight time from 270ms to 290ms (+7%).

BAS-B

Decreased rate of fire from 667rpm to 600rpm (-10%).

Decreased recoil center speed by 6%.

JAK Outlaw-277 Kit

Decreased sprint to fire time from 252ms to 226ms (-10%).

Decreased aim down sight time from 300ms to 240ms (-20%).

Decreased aim down sight rate of fire penalty from 150% to 135%.

Increased medium damage from 74 to 90 (+22%)

Increased minimum damage from 70 to 90 (+29%).

The JAK Outlaw-277 Kit is now a maximum of 2-shots to kill to all body locations.

Sidewinder

Decreased sprint to fire time from 231ms to 210ms (-9%).

Increased bullet velocity from 600m/s to 770m/s (+28%).

Submachine Guns

RAM-9

Decreased sprint to fire time from 178ms to 147ms (-17%).

AMR9

Decreased sprint to fire time from 189ms to 136ms (-28%).

Rival-9

Increased sprint to fire time from 93ms to 110ms (+18%).

Decreased near-medium damage from 27 to 25 (-7%).

Decreased medium damage from 25 to 23 (-8%).

Decreased lower torso, lower arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1x (-9%).

HRM-9

Increased sprint to fire time from 94ms to 110ms (+17%).

Striker 9

Increased sprint to fire time from 100ms to 103ms (+3%).

Striker

Increased sprint to fire time from 100ms to 110ms (+10%).

WSP-9

Increased sprint to fire time from 88ms to 110ms (+25%).

WSP Swarm

Increased sprint to fire time from 88ms to 99ms (+13%).

Shotguns

Added Long Haul 50 and Wolfcall 300 Muzzle Attachments to MWIII Shotguns.

Light Machine Guns

TAQ Evolvere

Increased sprint to fire time from 245ms to 257ms (+5%).

Increased aim down sight time from 385ms to 415ms (+8%).

7.62 Belt Magazines

Decreased neck damage multiplier from 1.4x to 1.2x (-14%).

5.56 Belt Magazines

Decreased rate of fire from 857rpm to 789rpm (-8%).

Bruen Mk9

Decreased aim down sight time from 410ms to 350ms (-15%).

RAAL MG (MWII)

Increased sprint to fire time from 199ms to 216ms (+9%).

Increased aim down sight time from 330ms to 380ms (+15%).

Increased neck damage multiplier from 1x to 1.3x (+30%).

Increased upper torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.2x (+20%).

Increased leg and foot damage multipliers from 0.9x to 1x (+11%).

Marksman Rifles

MTZ Interceptor

Increased aim down sight time from 280ms to 300ms (+7%).

Decreased medium damage from 88 to 83 (-6%).

Decreased minimum damage from 84 to 77 (-8%).

Decreased near-medium damage range from 44.5m to 38.1m (-14%).

Sniper Rifles

XRK Stalker

Increased aim down sight time from 580ms to 600ms (+3%).

KV Inhibitor

Increased aim down sight time from 540ms to 580ms (+7%).

SP-X 80 (MWII)

Increased sprint to fire time from 270ms to 310ms (+15%).

Increased aim down sight time from 570ms to 590ms (+4%).

Handguns

TYR

12.7x55mm Snake Shot Ammunition

Increased minimum damage range and bullet termination range from 14.5m to 19.6m (+35%).

WSP Stinger

Akimbo WSP Stinger Rear Grip

Increased rate of fire from 600rpm to 750rpm (+25%).

Attachments changes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3

Added initial aim accuracy benefit to all Heavy Bolts for Sniper Rifles.

Cronen INTLAS MSP-12 Optic

Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.

SL Razorhawk Laser Light

Flashlight is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.

Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.

CS15 Scarlet Box Laser

Laser is no longer visible to enemies.

Verdant Hook Box Laser

Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Muzzle

Increased sprint-to-fire speed penalty from 2% to 5%.

L4R Flash Hider Muzzle

Decreased horizontal recoil control benefit from 13% to 10%.

DR-6 Handstop Underbarrel

Decreased aim down sight movement speed benefit by 3-4%, dependent upon Weapon Class.

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Underbarrel

Decreased horizontal recoil control benefit from 12% to 8%.

