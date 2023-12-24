Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 is currently live, providing players with an extensive armory that includes both exclusive weapons from Modern Warfare 3 and carryforward weapons from Modern Warfare 2. This new Warzone version is still fresh, and players are actively experimenting with different weapon combinations and loadouts on the battlefield.

Weapons with the quickest time-to-kill emerge as strong options, demonstrating the capacity to quickly eliminate opponents. However, certain weapons with higher TTK may pose challenges in terms of control. This article aims to provide insights into the best weapons, emphasizing the fastest time-to-kill in Warzone Season 1.

Top 5 fastest TTK loadouts in Warzone Season 1: MCW 6.8, TAQ Eradicator, and more

5) MCW 6.8

MCW 6.8 loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The MCW 6.8 is a semi-automatic marksman rifle in Warzone. Its precision allows greater accuracy and damage, making it one of the top medium-range options in the game. The rifle can attain a TTK of 811 ms within a 53-metre range.

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor S

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor S Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic : Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 30 Round Mag

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor S muzzle will offer better recoil control, extend the damage range, and suppress gunshots to keep you off the enemy radar. The FSS OLE-V laser attachment elevates accuracy, offering enhanced control during movement and shooting.

The FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel improves accuracy, stability, and control. Important to the loadout, the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic enhances visibility with a 2.5x magnification option, while the 30-round magazine adds extra bullets to the chamber

4) FTAC Recon

FTAC Recon loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The FTAC Recon, a carryforward weapon from Modern Warfare 2, is a battle rifle in Warzone. It is a difficult weapon to use due to its low magazine size and exceptional damage output, making it harder to control. However, it stands as a higher risk, higher reward weapon with an outstanding 711 ms TTK within 44 meters.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: PSO Heavy

PSO Heavy Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 15 Round Mag

The Shadowstrike Suppressor is a muzzle attachment that slightly increases the accuracy while muffling out gunshots to keep you off the enemy radar. The PSO Heavy is a versatile stock built for enhanced aiming idle stability, gun kick control, recoil control, hipfire & Tac stance spread.

Given the low bullet count, the 15-round magazine is critical, as even an extra five bullets can significantly help you in battle.

The FTAC Ripper 56 is ideal for this build, improving accuracy, stability, and control – qualities that are especially important given the low magazine capacity.

Finally, the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic will offer better visibility.

3) TAQ Eradicator

TAQ Eradicator loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The TAQ Eradicator is a light machine gun (LMG) in Warzone and has a fast initial firing rate that rapidly drops after sustained fire. It offers reliability, formidable power, and manageable recoil, allowing it to achieve an impressive 800 ms TTK within a 45-meter range.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor S

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor S Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: Tacverge Core Stock

Tacverge Core Stock Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

FSS Combat Grip Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor S improves recoil control, increases damage range, and suppresses gunshots to keep you off the enemy radar. The Tacverge Core Stock is a heavy stock that enhances the gun kick control, firing aim stability, and recoil control

The FSS Combat Grip is specially designed to achieve better control, stability, and accuracy. While the Chewk Angled Grip improves stability, aim walking speed, movement speed, and horizontal recoil.

Finally, the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic is a go-to optic for LMGs that provides better visibility with 2.5x magnification.

2) Bruen MK9

Bruen MK9 loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Bruen MK9 is also a light machine gun (LMG) in Warzone and is considered one of the best weapons in the game. Unlike other LMGs, it provides excellent mobility with a faster fire rate and achieves an 848 ms TTK within 74 meters.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor S

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor S Barrel: 23” XRK Horizon V2

23” XRK Horizon V2 Optic: MK.3 Reflector

MK.3 Reflector Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

Chewk Angled Grip Magazine: 60 Round Mag

The VT-7 Spiritfire S muzzle helps in controlling recoil, extends the damage range, and muffles gunshots to keep you off the enemy radar. The 23” XRK Horizon V2 is a heavy, long barrel designed to excel in long-distance engagements by improving bullet velocity, mitigating gun kick, and enhancing recoil control.

The Chewk Angled Grip is a tactical foregrip that helps enhance accuracy, recoil control, and mobility by improving aiming idle stability, aim walking speed, movement speed, and horizontal recoil.

Finally, the MK.3 Reflector optic, coupled with a 60-round magazine, offers precision sight featuring a small blue dot and an increased bullet capacity.

1) RAM-7

RAM-7 loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The RAM-7 is an assault rifle in Warzone and, with the given build, can attain a TTK of 676 mm within 30 meters, which is the prime sniper support territory. It is a versatile weapon and is also best for medium-range encounters. Additionally, the attachments will increase the damage range, accuracy, and recoil control.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Ster45 Skyfury Compensator

Ster45 Skyfury Compensator Barrel: XRK Coremark 40 Heavy Barrel

XRK Coremark 40 Heavy Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

The Ster45 Skyfury Compensator serves as a muzzle attachment, providing superior recoil control at the expense of a slight reduction in ADS speed. The Bruen Heavy Support Grip is a comfortable foregrip designed to enhance accuracy and recoil control by improving gun kick control, aiming idle stability, horizontal recoil, and firing aim stability.

The XRK Coremark 40 Heavy barrel is specifically built for enhanced accuracy, offering increased gun kick control, aiming idle stability, recoil control, and improved bullet velocity and range. Finally, the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic and 40-round mag help improve the visibility with 2.5x magnification and add additional bullets in the chamber.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more Warzone weapon guides.