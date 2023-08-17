All weapon changes in Warzone 2 Season 5 August 16 patch: Chimera buff, FR Avancer and TAQ-V nerf ,and more

Season 5 of Warzone 2 was just released on August 2, 2023, which, as usual, brought about plenty of changes to the game, including various tweaks to several weapons. These changes are still relatively fresh, and there might still be some users who are still getting used to them. Despite that, the game's developers have added another patch today, August 16.

This patch implements several buffs and nerfs to many guns in the game. These changes can alter the meta again, so players need to note which weapons received an increase or a decrease in their performance.

To help you keep track of the various buffs and nerfs in Warzone 2, here is a complete breakdown of all the changes that occurred with the patch released today.

All weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone 2 Season August 5 16 Patch

Assault Rifles

Starting with Assault Rifles, the performance of the Chimera, FR Avancer, Lachmann-556, and M16 was changed in Warzone 2. Most of these are buffs, but there was one notable nerf. Here is a breakdown for every single Assault Rifle.

Chimera

Mid Damage increased.

Neck Damage Multiplier increased.

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased.

FR Avancer

Maximum Damage decreased.

Close-mid Damage increased.

Head Damage Multiplier increased.

Neck Damage Multiplier increased.

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased.

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased.

Lachmann-556

Head Damage Multiplier increased.

M16

Maximum Damage increased.

Close-mid Damage increased.

Limb Damage Multipliers increased.

Notably, the latest weapon added to the game was the only one that was downgraded, as the FR Avancer received a decrease in its Maximum Damage.

Battle Rifles

Several Battle Rifles were also receiving the most recent wave of weapon balances in Warzone 2. Here are the changes received by the FTAC Recon, Lachmann-762, SO-14, and TAQ-V.

FTAC Recon

Maximum Damage increased.

Maximum Damage Range increased.

Lachmann-762

Limb Damage multiplier increased.

SO-14

Head Damage Multiplier increased.

Neck Damage Multiplier increased.

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased.

TAQ-V

Maximum Damage decreased.

Close-mid Damage decreased.

Minimum Damage decreased.

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased.

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased.

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased.

Limb Damage Multipliers decreased.

Fans of the TAQ-V will be pretty disappointed to know that their favorite Battle Rifle received nothing but nerfs in every category imaginable. This could cause this particular weapon to fall out of favor and out of meta.

Marksman Rifles

In the Marksman Rifle department, only one weapon was tweaked, and it was all upgrades. The Lockwood MK2 has become a better weapon with the latest patch, and here are the changes for it.

Lockwood MK2

Mid Damage increased.

Minimum Damage increased.

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased.

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased.

Limb Damage Multipliers increased.

With this weapon receiving nothing but buffs, we will see if it can sneak into the current meta.

Shotguns

The Expedite 12, Lockwood 300, and MX Guardian receive various performance upgrades and one downgrade in the latest changes. These are every single one.

Expedite 12

Mid Damage increased.

Mid-far Damage increased.

Close-mid Damage Range increased.

Lockwood 300

Close-mid Damage increased.

Mid Damage increased.

Maximum Damage Range increased.

Close-mid Damage Range increased.

MX Guardian

Maximum Damage increased.

Close-mid Damage increased.

Mid-far Damage Range decreased.

Submachine Guns

Only one submachine gun was subject to buffs in this latest patch: the Fennec 45. Take a look at the categories where this gun was improved.

Fennec 45

Maximum Damage increased.

Close-Mid Damage increased.

Minimum Damage increased.

This submachine gun was already a pretty deadly option at close range in Warzone 2, and it looks like it just got even more lethal with its overall damage output increasing.

Sniper Rifles

Finally, in the Sniper Rifle category, only one weapon's performance was altered, and unfortunately, it was all nerfs. The Signal 50 was on the receiving end of some minor downgrades.

Signal 50

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased.

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased.

While this is certainly a downgrade, it is not significant, so fans of this long-range rifle in Warzone 2 should not be discouraged from using it.

These are all the nerfs and buffs that the latest Warzone 2 patch implemented. Fans of the game should consider these and make some loadout changes before their next deployment to ensure that they have the best possible weapons on hand in time for the Modern Warfare 3 reveal event.