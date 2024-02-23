Battle Royale Preview in Warzone explained

Call of Duty has introduced a brand new mode named Battle Royale Preview in Warzone Season 2. With the new Season, Activision has been trying to see what works best for the community. This new limited-time mode is a trial and error for the developers to see if certain features will be sustainable in the game in the near future or not.

To know more about what Battle Royale Preview in Warzone is, continue reading below.

What is Battle Royale Preview in Warzone?

According to the official Call of Duty blog, Battle Royale Preview offers certain features in the traditional battle royale experience where the developers will seek data and feedback, and based on that, they will implement certain things in the upcoming days.

While this mode was supposed to be part of the Warzone Season 1 update, it got delayed due to technical problems. But now it's finally available, allowing players to join in and experience the new features Activision has added to Warzone.

One of the brand new features in the Battle Royale Preview in Warzone is the Covert Exfil. While playing the match, players can choose to call an Exfil and complete the match without trying to win the battle royale.

However, keep in mind that there are only five Covert Exfils in Warzone that players can purchase from the Buy Stations before the Gulag gets closed. Also, each Exfil token will cost $30,000 in-game currency. Hence, it's not quite that easy to call for an Exfil.

Furthermore, nearby opponent players will also be notified during the Exfil, so it would also be a difficult and rewarding task for players to complete.

The limited-time mode in Warzone also adds a new feature called the Weapon Case. These Weapons Cases will have random spawns, and the one who picks them up will be marked on the Tac Map for every other player in the game.

Keep in mind that the Weapon Cases come with high rewards as well. However, the risk is pretty high. The main goal for you is to either complete an Exfil while you are obtaining the Weapon Case or traditionally win the match.

After the February 22 update in Warzone, the developers have also added the Zombie Power-up feature in the Battle Royale Preview mode. After getting positive feedback on the Fortune's Keep map, it is worth a shot to test the feature in the traditional battle royale mode.

That is all there is to know about the Battle Royale Preview mode in Warzone. Check out our other Warzone guides.

