Best Akimbo loadout for 9mm Daemon in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 received the 9mm Daemon weapon with the Season 5 Reloaded update. It was added to the Handgun class and arrived alongside the new melee weapon and the Lachmann Shroud. While this latest sidearm's performance may seem underwhelming, it has the potential to rip through Operators in the multiplayer maps and modes.

Popular Modern Warfare 2 content creator Hero showcased a new build for the 9mm Daemon pistol in a recent YouTube video. They boast about its capability to take down enemies with two shots to the head and only three to the body in close range. It can be utilized as the primary weapon in multiplayer modes for securing high-kill matches.

This article will highlight Hero’s best 9mm Daemon build for Modern Warfare 2.

Best 9mm Daemon loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Hero recommends that players should utilize his setup for the 9mm Daemon to make the most of it. Here is the complete weapon build with a brief description of how the attachments enhance the gun's capabilities.

Recommended build and tuning:

Barrel: SA Longfire (0.35 vertical, 0.1 horizontal)

SA Longfire (0.35 vertical, 0.1 horizontal) Laser: XTEN Sidearm-L400 (-0.31 vertical, -31.26 horizontal)

XTEN Sidearm-L400 (-0.31 vertical, -31.26 horizontal) Trigger Action: DEX8 Trigger (0.13 vertical, -0.07 horizontal)

DEX8 Trigger (0.13 vertical, -0.07 horizontal) Magazine: 26 Round Mag

26 Round Mag Rear Grip: Akimbo 9mm Daemon

9mm Daemon build (Image via Activision)

The SA Longfire barrel increases damage range, hip fire accuracy, and bullet velocity for the best close- and mid-range gunfight results. The XTEN Sidearm-L400 laser attachment improves hip fire accuracy and hip recoil control. The DEX8 Trigger boosts the aiming idle stability and the fire rate of the weapon.

The 26-round extended magazine is crucial in the multiplayer mode as one has to fight off hordes of enemy players. The Akimbo 9mm Daemon rear grip enables players to wield two pistols, but they lose out on the ability to Aim Down Sight (ADS).

Note: The Akimbo rear grip is currently unavailable in live matches and can only be used in private matches. The developer is aware and reportedly working on a fix.

Best 9mm Daemon Class setup in Modern Warfare 2

9mm Daemon class setup (Image via Activision)

Undoubtedly, the best way to cover your back is with fast movement speed and quick rotations while playing on any multiplayer map. The Akimbo 9mm Daemon alone can only do so much when you are facing off against an entire team. Here is what you can equip alongside the new handgun for an effective class setup.

Primary Weapon

Riot Shield

Perk Package

Base Perk 1: Scavenger

Scavenger Base Perk 2: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Quick Fix

Equipment

Smoke Grenade/ Stim

Throwing Knife/ Drill Charge

Field Upgrade

Munitions Box

Dead Silence

How to unlock the 9mm Daemon pistol in Modern Warfare 2

The 9mm Daemon handgun is currently available through the Season 5 Battle Pass in the E0 Sector. Here is how you can unlock the new pistol for MW2 and Warzone 2.

Gain access to the E0 Sector in the Battle Pass by earning XP in your account.

You have to then complete the weapon challenge for the 9mm Daemon and secure a total of 15 headshot kills with any pistol.

This will unlock the weapon and you can claim it for your inventory and equip it in loadouts.

