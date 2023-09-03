Best meta loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded

In Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded, players can unlock and level up over 70 weapons. The weapon meta in MW2 is ever-changing, with items moving up and down the ranks after every update and season. The MW2 development team has introduced numerous buffs and nerfs through the latest patch, which had a significant impact on the long-range meta.

You actually need to keep up with the patch notes for each update to figure out the weapons that are climbing and declining and need loadout preparations. The new Reloaded patch notes had an effect on some pure meta weapons, while others were unaffected.

This guide will take a closer look at the best loadout for MW2 Season 5 Reloaded, assisting players in winning more gunfights and matches.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Which meta weapon is ideal for Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded?

Best weapons in the meta for Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Some of the strongest weapons to utilize in meta in Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded are the M13B, RPK, Rapp H, and FR Avancer. We chose the RPK for this guide because it is one of the most popular meta guns in the game, with a pick rate of 7.66% following its recent buff.

The RPK has now made a comeback with the new Reloaded patch. Due to its buff in recent updates, the RPK is now one of the greatest light machine guns (LMGs) in the game. Close-range damage was reduced slightly, but headshot multipliers were increased, making it a devastating pick if you have a good aim. The damage range of the rifle may always be increased with the use of accessories.

To assist players in building the best RPK loadout in Modern Warfare 2, the section below will cover the best class setup for the LMG along with the best Perks, Equipment, and more.

Best RPK loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded

Best RPK meta loadout in Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via sym.gg)

This RPK loadout guide will help you dominate in the mid to long ranges while greatly improving the gun's steadiness. The stability boost will consistently cut down your TTK (Time To Kill) by reducing the number of missed shots. The accessories listed below will transform this dependable LMG into an even more formidable enemy on the battlefield:

Attachments

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Stock: Hardtac 40

Hardtac 40 Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Perk Package

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

Equipment

Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical: Smoke Grenade

This is the RPK's best loadout as it has a quick kill time, very little recoil, and is very simple to operate, proving to be one of the game's best long-range options. The FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel enhances the targeting stability and recoil control of the LMG.

The majority of your gunfights with this loadout will be at medium-to-long range; hence, we recommend using the Aim-OP V4, and 7.62 High Velocity Ammunition will aid in increasing bullet velocity without compromising too much.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.