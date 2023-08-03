Best FR Avancer loadout for Modern Warfare 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

The FR Avancer is the latest Assault Rifle to be added to Modern Warfare 2. It was added as part of the Season 5 update. The rifle is a revamped version of the iconic FFAR and is reflected in its bullpup design and versatility. Avancer was built for mid-range engagements, and it excels in such circumstances. One of the highlights of this weapon is its fast fire rate, which can eliminate enemies within a few seconds.

Although it is a strong weapon on its own, it can be further enhanced with the help of correct attachments. Hence, in an effort to assist players in getting the best out of this rifle, this guide will take a closer look at the best loadout for the Avancer, the best Perks, Equipment, and more.

Best FR Avancer class setup in Modern Warfare 2

Best class setup for the FR Avancer in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Since the FR Avancer excels in the medium-range combat of Modern Warfare 2, it is advised to pick a secondary that performs well in close-quarter engagements. For this purpose, you can pick the X13 Auto pistol or the FTAC Siege. Both pistols are strong on their own and be wielded as SMGs as well. Moreover, since they are sidearms, they can be effectively used underwater.

Regarding the Perk Package, it is recommended that you equip the Double Time and Battle Hardened as Base Perks, Fast Hands/Coldblood as Bonus Perk, and Ghost/Quick Fix as the Ultimate Perk. As for the Equipment, it is advised to go with the Semtex and Stun Grenades. However, they are preferential, and you must pick the ones that suit your playstyle.

Best attachments for the FR Avancer in Modern Warfare 2

Best attachments to use with the FR Avancer in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

The FR Avancer is already a solid pick in Modern Warfare 2. However, with the help of attachments, its qualities can be further modified to boost its strengths and mitigate its weaknesses. For instance, the rifle has a high recoil that must be managed. Hence, keeping in mind the pros and cons of the rifle, it is advised that you equip the following attachments:

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Rear Grip: Sa Ion

Sa Ion Magazine: 45 Round Mag

FTAC Castle Comp helps with recoil control and is a must-have for the weapon. It acts on both the horizontal and vertical recoil, resulting in a consistent and accurate shooting experience.

FSS OLE-V Laser increases the sprint to fire speed and the aim down sight speed. It also improves the aiming stability.

Edge-47 Grip stabilizes the idle aim and the recoil when using the rifle, improving the overall accuracy for medium-range fights.

Sa Ion is another attachment that helps with the recoil control.

45 Round Mag is must equip attachment for this rifle. Since the Avancer has a fast fire rate, the high-count magazine ensures you don't run out of bullets quickly.

How to unlock the FR Avancer in Modern Warfare 2?

Guide to unlocking the FR Avancer in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

The FR Avancer can be unlocked via the Season 5 Battle Pass of Modern Warfare 2. It is located in Sector E8 and will be an early unlock for many. To get a hold of it, you'll have to acquire all four rewards in the Sector E8, making you eligible to earn the weapon, which is the HVT of the sector. Now use another Battle Token to unlock the gun.

Once unlocked, it is advised that you play a few matches with it and level up the weapon. Doing so will unlock all the attachments and the slots for them, as suggested in this guide.

