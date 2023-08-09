Best controller settings for Warzone 2 Season 5: Aim assist, sensitivity, and more

Call of Duty Warzone 2 can be played with both controllers and mouse & keyboard. The developers included a long list of settings for both input types. These options provide the player base access to almost every aspect of the game’s behavior with each control. However, it seems that some setups can be more comfortable and help players win more matches.

Warzone 2 is a tactical shooter where teams can get stuck in different gunfight scenarios. Most of the controls have similar effects, but some of the settings can help you survive such scenarios. It is important to note that changing these options does not create an advantage over others but has been observed to be more efficient than others.

Let us take a look at the best controller settings for Warzone 2 Season 5.

Best preset and settings to use for controllers in Warzone 2

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is supported on consoles and PCs (via Steam and Battle.net), where you can choose to utilize either controller or mouse and keyboard input. There are no inherent advantages in using either of the input types, and it is only defined by your proficiency.

Here are the controller settings that work best in Warzone 2 Season 5. These can be accessed from the gear icon present in-game and then selecting “Controller Settings.”

Input Device: Controller

Inputs

Edit Button Layout-

Button Layout Preset: Bumper Jumper Tactical

Bumper Jumper Tactical Flip LB/LT and RB/RT: On

On WZ/DMZ Button Layout Preset: Tactical

Tactical Custom Button Layout: Off

Off Bumper Ping: Off

Off Stick Layout Preset: Default

Default Controller Vibration: Off

Aiming

Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 6 (Personal preference)

6 (Personal preference) Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 6 (Personal preference)

6 (Personal preference) ADS Multiplier: 0.80

Gameplay

Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold

Hold Change Zoom Shared Input: Sprint/ Tactical Sprint/ Focus

Sprint/ Tactical Sprint/ Focus Automatic Sprint: Automatic Tactical Sprint

Automatic Tactical Sprint Equipment Behavior: Hold

Hold Weapon Mount Activation: ADS+Melee

ADS+Melee Interact/ Reload Behavior: Prioritize Interact

Prioritize Interact Armor Plate Behavior: Apply All

Advanced

Aim Assist

Target Aim Assist: On

On Aim Assist Type: Default or Black Ops

Default or Black Ops ADS Aim Assist: On

On Third-Person ADS Correction Type: Assist

Aiming

Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic

Dynamic ADS Sens. Multiplier (Focus): 0.90

0.90 ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant

Instant Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom: Off

Off Inputs Deadzone-

Left Stick Min: 0.04

0.04 Right Stick Min: 0.04

0.04 Left Stick Max: 0.89

0.89 Right Stick Max: 0.89

0.89 Left Trigger: 0.07

0.07 Right Trigger: 0.07

Movement Behavior

Auto Move Forward: Off

Off Tactical Sprint Behavior: Double Tap

Double Tap Grounded Mantle: Off

Off Automatic Airborne Mantle: Off

Off Automatic Ground Mantle: Off

Off Invert Slide and Dive Behavior: Inverted

Inverted Plunging Underwater: Movement

Movement Parachute Auto Deploy: Off

Off Sprinting Door Bash: On

On Ledge Hang Mantle Behavior: Movement Based

Combat Behavior

ADS Stick Swap: Off

Off Backpack Alternate Control: Off

Off Weapon Mount Movement Exit: On

On Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Short

Short Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: On

On Quick C4 Detonation: Off

Vehicle Behaviors

Vehicle Camera Recenter: Short Delay

Short Delay Camera Initial Position: Free Look

Overlays Behaviors

Ping Wheel Delay: Moderate

Moderate Double Tap Danger Ping Delay: Moderate

Moderate Wheel Menu Behavior: Hold

You can also choose to tweak settings like the sensitivity and dead zone numbers depending on their controllers and playstyle. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates.