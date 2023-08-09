Best controller settings for Warzone 2 Season 5: Aim assist, sensitivity, and more

Call of Duty Warzone 2 can be played with both controllers and mouse & keyboard. The developers included a long list of settings for both input types. These options provide the player base access to almost every aspect of the game’s behavior with each control. However, it seems that some setups can be more comfortable and help players win more matches.
Warzone 2 is a tactical shooter where teams can get stuck in different gunfight scenarios. Most of the controls have similar effects, but some of the settings can help you survive such scenarios. It is important to note that changing these options does not create an advantage over others but has been observed to be more efficient than others.
Let us take a look at the best controller settings for Warzone 2 Season 5.
Best preset and settings to use for controllers in Warzone 2
Call of Duty Warzone 2 is supported on consoles and PCs (via Steam and Battle.net), where you can choose to utilize either controller or mouse and keyboard input. There are no inherent advantages in using either of the input types, and it is only defined by your proficiency.
Here are the controller settings that work best in Warzone 2 Season 5. These can be accessed from the gear icon present in-game and then selecting “Controller Settings.”
Input Device: Controller
Inputs
- Edit Button Layout-
- Button Layout Preset: Bumper Jumper Tactical
- Flip LB/LT and RB/RT: On
- WZ/DMZ Button Layout Preset: Tactical
- Custom Button Layout: Off
- Bumper Ping: Off
- Stick Layout Preset: Default
- Controller Vibration: Off
Aiming
- Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 6 (Personal preference)
- Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 6 (Personal preference)
- ADS Multiplier: 0.80
Gameplay
- Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold
- Change Zoom Shared Input: Sprint/ Tactical Sprint/ Focus
- Automatic Sprint: Automatic Tactical Sprint
- Equipment Behavior: Hold
- Weapon Mount Activation: ADS+Melee
- Interact/ Reload Behavior: Prioritize Interact
- Armor Plate Behavior: Apply All
Advanced
Aim Assist
- Target Aim Assist: On
- Aim Assist Type: Default or Black Ops
- ADS Aim Assist: On
- Third-Person ADS Correction Type: Assist
Aiming
- Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic
- ADS Sens. Multiplier (Focus): 0.90
- ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant
- Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom: Off
- Inputs Deadzone-
- Left Stick Min: 0.04
- Right Stick Min: 0.04
- Left Stick Max: 0.89
- Right Stick Max: 0.89
- Left Trigger: 0.07
- Right Trigger: 0.07
Movement Behavior
- Auto Move Forward: Off
- Tactical Sprint Behavior: Double Tap
- Grounded Mantle: Off
- Automatic Airborne Mantle: Off
- Automatic Ground Mantle: Off
- Invert Slide and Dive Behavior: Inverted
- Plunging Underwater: Movement
- Parachute Auto Deploy: Off
- Sprinting Door Bash: On
- Ledge Hang Mantle Behavior: Movement Based
Combat Behavior
- ADS Stick Swap: Off
- Backpack Alternate Control: Off
- Weapon Mount Movement Exit: On
- Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Short
- Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: On
- Quick C4 Detonation: Off
Vehicle Behaviors
- Vehicle Camera Recenter: Short Delay
- Camera Initial Position: Free Look
Overlays Behaviors
- Ping Wheel Delay: Moderate
- Double Tap Danger Ping Delay: Moderate
- Wheel Menu Behavior: Hold
You can also choose to tweak settings like the sensitivity and dead zone numbers depending on their controllers and playstyle. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates.