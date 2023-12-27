Best DM56 loadout Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Modern Warfare 3's armory boasts a collection of powerful weapons, and the DM56 marksman rifle is a fan favorite among them. This is the high-caliber version of the popular Holger 556 assault rifle and boasts exceptional damage output. Its recoil feedback is also minimal, and this gun will perform well, even in the hands of novice players.

This weapon is a semi-auto marksman rifle. Its respectable rate of fire, combined with its low recoil, makes it an excellent choice for mid-to-long-range engagements. However, to maximize its lethality in Modern Warfare 3, players will have to equip it with a proper set of attachments.

For those who are looking for a powerful DM56 loadout for MW3's multiplayer mode, this article provides its best setup below.

Best DM56 loadout attachments in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Best DM56 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision and YouTube/Hero)

To make the most of the DM56 marksman rifle in Modern Warfare 3, players will have to equip it with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Optics - Mk.3 Reflector / Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Mk.3 Reflector / Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock - Holger Recoil Pad

Holger Recoil Pad Underbarrel - DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine - 40 Round Mag

Due to the low native recoil feedback of this firearm, players won't have to worry about using multiple attachments to get it under control. As such, more parts can be used to mitigate the effects of its other inherent weaknesses.

With red dots being back on the tac-map, the Shadowstrike Suppressor will be an important component of this build. It will keep players from being pinged on the tac-map while firing the gun.

The Mk.3 Reflector is a clean red-dot sight that offers a near-unobstructed view of the downrange even when the Operator is aiming down the sight (ADS). This is the recommended optic for the gun for multiplayer. However, if you want a scope with a higher magnification, you can switch to the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x.

The Holger Recoil Pad will reduce the already minimal recoil of this gun even further. With the additional improvement to kick control it offers, this marksman rifle will hardly move, making it easier for players to spam those accurate long-range shots.

The DR-6 Handstop will improve the strafing ability of this gun by a significant margin. Not only that, it will also improve the ADS speed, alongside the sprint-to-fire and movement speed.

Despite being a semi-auto firearm, this gun's fire rate is relatively high, and it can eat through bullets quite quickly when the Operator is spamming the trigger. Its default magazine only has 30 bullets, which is not enough for the frantic fast-paced multiplayer gameplay of Modern Warfare 3. As such, the recommended magazine attachment to use on this firearm is the 40 Round Mag.

With this loadout, players will have a juggernaut of a gun on their hands that can eliminate opponents in just two to four bullets regardless of the shots land.

Best DM56 class setup and perks in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Best DM56 class setup in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision and YouTube/Hero)

The best class setup for the DM56 marksman rifle in Modern Warfare 3 is as follows:

Perks

Vest - CCT Comms Vest

CCT Comms Vest Gloves - Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots - Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear 1 - Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Gear 2 - Mag Holster

Equipment

Field Upgrade - Munitions Box

The CCT Comms Vest will grant players a mini-UAV ping whenever they run over a dead player's body. The Scavenger Gloves will let them collect ammunition from the corpses of their opponents. This gun's Ghost T/V Camo will prevent Operators from being pinged by enemy UAVs. Finally, the Mag Holster will allow gamers to quickly reload their weapon.

When it comes to the Field Upgrade, the Munition Box will refill players' ammunition in the middle of a match. It would have refilled their lethal and tactical equipment as well, but those can't be equipped when the Operator has put on a CCT Comms Vest.

Best secondary gun to use with DM56 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

The Renetti handgun of Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Although the DM56 equipped with the Mk.3 Reflector scope will perform decently against enemies at close range, it is still better to have a secondary gun equipped. An Akimbo loadout of MW3's Renetti handgun will offer a superb close-range TTK, making it ideal to pair with this powerful marksman rifle.

How to unlock DM56 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

This gun can be unlocked in Modern Warfare 3 by completing its corresponding armory challenge, which will be revealed once the Operator has reached level 25.

This here is the best loadout for the DM56 marksman rifle in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest news and guides of Modern Warfare 3.