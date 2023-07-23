Best EBR-14 loadout for Modern Warfare 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

The EBR-14 is a Marksman Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It is one of the few semi-auto rifles in the game and is meant for mid and long-range combat. The rifle has a two-shot kill potential at ranges up to 71 meters with a time-to-kill of 210 ms, which is decent for a Marksman Rifle. In Hardcore game modes, the weapon will always one-shot kill, irrespective of range.

Although it can deal a lot of damage, it has a few flaws. For instance, the rifle doesn't possess the best mobility stats. Hence, those looking to use the weapon must make a few changes. That said, this guide will look at the best EBR-14 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 and the best Equipment, Perks, and more.

Best EBR-14 class setup in Modern Warfare 2

Best class setup for the EBR-14 in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

The EBR-14, being a Marksman Rifle in Modern Warfare 2, will struggle to engage in close-quarter combat. Moreover, due to its poor mobility stats, it won't suit an aggressive playstyle. That said, it is recommended to pick a secondary weapon, such as the X13 Auto or the FTAC Siege, along with the EBR.

These two pistols can be used as SMGs as well, and unlike SMGs, pistols can be used underwater. Hence, unless you are going with the Overkill perk, it is highly recommended to use these two handguns.

As for the Perks, it is generally advised to go with Battle Hardened, Double Time, Fast Hands, and Quick Fix/Ghost. When it comes to Equipment, you should go with the Semtex and Stun Grenade. They are viable on all the available maps in the game at the moment.

Best attachments for the EBR-14 in Modern Warfare 2

Best attachments to use with the EBR-14 in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

The goal with the attachments for the EBR-14 in Modern Warfare 2 should be to improve its mobility stats while simultaneously boosting its strengths, such as its damage range, handling, and accuracy. Keeping in mind the EBR's strengths and weaknesses, the following attachments are recommended:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Rear Grip: FSS Gen. 7 Grip

FSS Gen. 7 Grip Magazine: 20 Round Mag

Sakin Tread-40 helps improve accuracy by lowering both horizontal as well as the vertical recoil.

FSS OLE-V Laser increases the sprint-to-fire speed and the aim-down sight speed. It also stabilizes the aim, which is an added bonus.

Cronen Mini Pro is a clean blue dot optical sight that will allow you to see your targets clearly with almost no obstruction. FSS Gen. 7 Grip increases the aim-down sight speed and the sprint-to-fire speed of the rifle as well. 20 Round Mag increases the bullet count per magazine to 20 from 10, ensuring you don't have to reload during a gunfight.

That covers the best loadout for the EBR-14 Marksman Rifle in MW2. The build is optimized for medium-range combat and will excel even at long-range fights. The gun will be unlocked by default, and you don't have to grind to acquire it. Once you reach Military Rank 4 and have Custom Loadouts unlocked, you can use the rifle.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/Season04-Reloa…



🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements

🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel

🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusion

Additional 6v6 MP map It's time to fight like a hero. Season 04 Reloaded drops July 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII 🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusionAdditional 6v6 MP map

Call of Duty: MW2 and Warzone 2's Season 4 Reloaded is now live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.