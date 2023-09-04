Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 received a long list of changes in the Season 5 Reloaded update, including a set of buffs for the FR Avancer. The changes included an increase in damage range and a slight reduction in hip fire spread. Despite the minor adjustments, the Season 5 Assault Rifle could once again join the current weapon meta as its performance received a noticeable upgrade.

Modern Warfare 2 provides a fast-paced gameplay experience compared to its battle royale counterpart. This calls for a completely different build that can make the FR Avancer viable for multiplayer maps and modes.

Popular Call of Duty content creator Hero showcased a new weapon build for the rifle alongside the class that can be most efficient to secure more eliminations. This article will highlight Hero’s FR Avancer build for Modern Warfare 2.

Best FR Avancer loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Hero suggests that the player base utilize his FR Avancer setup for the best possible results. Here is the complete weapon build with a brief of the benefits of all the attachments.

Recommended build and tuning:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40 (0.44 vertical, 0.24 horizontal)

Sakin Tread-40 (0.44 vertical, 0.24 horizontal) Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip (0.54 vertical, 0.22 horizontal)

Edge-47 Grip (0.54 vertical, 0.22 horizontal) Comb: FR TON-618 (0.25 vertical, -0.13 horizontal)

FR TON-618 (0.25 vertical, -0.13 horizontal) Rear Grip: SA ION (-0.45 vertical, -0.28 horizontal)

SA ION (-0.45 vertical, -0.28 horizontal) Magazine: 45 Round Mag

FR Avancer build (Image via Activision)

The Sakin Tread-40 muzzle increases vertical and horizontal recoil control for higher accuracy stats. Edge-47 Grip underbarrel increases, aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization for reduced gun sway and ranged accuracy. The FR TON-618 comb increases, aiming stability and recoil steadiness.

SA ION rear grip increases recoil control for the most effective handling while spraying with the weapon. The 45-round extended magazine allows players to shoot down more enemies without frequently reloading.

Best FR Avancer class setup in Modern Warfare 2

FR Avancer class setup (Image via Activision)

The FR Avancer is a capable Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and its battle royale counterpart. However, it still requires a powerful secondary to round off its slower performance in close-quarter combat. Here is a class setup that can help you rake in more kills and dominate online lobbies.

Secondary Weapon:

FTAC Siege

Perk Package:

Base Perk 1: Scavenger

Scavenger Base Perk 2: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Quick Fix

Equipment:

Stim

Drill Charge

Field Upgrade:

Munitions Box

Dead Silence

How to unlock the FR Avancer in Modern Warfare 2

The FR Avancer arrived in the multiplayer and battle royale title with the Season 5 Battle Pass. It is a free weapon and can be claimed by all players, irrespective of whether they have bought the Battle Pass.

Here is how you can secure the new Assault Rifle for your account:

Play matches in your account to earn XP for battle pass tokens and unlock the E8 Sector.

Secure all the items in the sector to gain access and unlock the FR Avancer weapon in your battle pass.

Follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates and weapon build guides.