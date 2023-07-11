Best HCR 56 loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more 

HCR 56 is a Light Machine Gun in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It is the third fastest shooting weapon in its category, with a fire rate of 741 RPM (Rounds per Minute). This results in a time-to-kill of only 162ms at distances up to 25 meters, which, although fast, isn't the best in its class, and the 556 Icarus and the RAAL MG overtake it by a few milliseconds.

Considering its time-to-kill and good mobility attributes, the HCR 56 is one of the best LMGs in the game. It outshines the RPK and the RAPP H by a huge margin in various scenarios. However, the LMG, on its own, won't deliver players the best results.

Players must build a proper loadout with Equipment, Perks, and attachments to help them get the best out of the weapon. That said, this guide will take a look at the best HCR 56 loadout in Modern Warfare 2.

What is the best class setup for the HCR 56 in Modern Warfare 2?

As an LMG, the HCR 56 suits mid and long-range engagements. It is fast and agile and should be picked by players who prefer an aggressive playstyle. Hence, you must equip a secondary that complements the gun to make the most out of the gun. For this, you can go with the X13 Auto Pistol or the FTAC Siege, both of which can be wielded as an SMG.

As for the Perks, it is recommended to go with Double Time for the extra mobility, Battle Hardened to reduce the effects of enemies' Tactical Equipment, Fast Hands to boost the reload time, and lastly, you can go with either Quick Fix or High Alert, depending on your preference.

When it comes to Equipment, you should pick Stun Grenades or the Shock Sticks in the Tactical slot, and for the Lethal Equipment slot, it is recommended to go with Semtex or the Drilling Charge.

These Perks and Equipment work really well with the HCR 56 and help ease your time in a match. However, they won't improve your chances of winning a 1v1 fight in a significant way. For that, you'll need to equip attachments on your gun, which actually alters how the weapon behaves.

The section below covers the best attachments for the HCR 56 in Modern Warfare 2.

What are the best attachments for the HCR 56 in Modern Warfare 2?

HCR 56 is no doubt a strong LMG. However, it isn't without its quirks. For instance, it doesn't have the best handling stats in the game. The firearm's difficult-to-control recoil makes it sometimes challenging to wield it. That said, the attachments for this weapon should be equipped so that they not only negate the flaws but also build upon its strengths.

Keeping this in mind, the following attachments are recommended for the HCR 56 in Modern Warfare 2:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 42 Round Mag

42 Round Mag Stock: Bruen MX9 Stock

Bruen MX9 Stock Optic: Slimline Pro

Sakin Tread-40 is a compensator that helps in controlling the recoil. It acts on both the horizontal and the vertical recoil, allowing for a more consistent spraying experience.

FTAC Ripper 56, too, helps with the accuracy. This attachment stabilizes the recoil and improves the idle aiming stability. It also helps with hip fire accuracy.

42 Round Mag reduces the bullet count per magazine from 60 to 42. This helps increase the mobility stats by boosting the movement speed, aiming down sight speed, sprinting to fire speed, and resulting in quick reloads.

Bruen MX9 Stock is also a mobility enhancer that increases the sprint speed with the weapon equipped, aim down sight speed, aim walking speed and the crouch movement speed of the character.

Slimline Pro is a clean and precise optical sight that clearly shows the targets with almost no obstruction.

How to unlock the HCR 56 in Modern Warfare 2?

Since it belongs to the Bruen Bullpup Platform, you'll have to use weapons are a part of the platform to get to the HCR 56. Here's how you can unlock the HCR 56 in Modern Warfare 2:

First, reach the Military Rank of Level 41. This will unlock the STB 556 Assault Rifle.

Now level up the STB 556 to Level 20. Doing so will unlock the HCR 56 LMG.

Once acquired, it is also advised to level up the HCR 56 LMG. This will unlock the slots for the attachments. If you can reach weapon Level 19 with the gun, you'll unlock the Tuning feature, which allows you to customize the stats of all the attachments as well.

