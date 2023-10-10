Best Holger 26 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Open Beta: Class setup, perks, and more

The Holger 26 is among the 18 new weapons added to the Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Open Beta. It's relatively new to the meta and hasn't seen much playtime yet. However, judging by the gun's progressive stats, its popularity is believed to bump up when players stumble upon how balanced it is in-game.

This article will detail the best loadout to pair with the Holger 26 and make it a menace on the battlefield. These attachments will make you a force to be reckoned with and keep you nimble and agile while in combat.

Best loadout setup for Holger 26 LMG in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Beta

Holger 26 in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Considered a beginner-friendly light machine gun (LMG), the Holger 26 has been slowly gaining popularity in the MW3 Open Beta. Despite being hefty, it outclasses several weapons in the same class.

Recommended loadout:

Rear Grip: Morn 20 Grip

Morn 20 Grip Stock: R8 Crotalus Assault Stock

R8 Crotalus Assault Stock Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

Chewk Angled Grip Muzzle: HMRES mod suppressor

Being an LMG, the Holger 26 has substantial weapon kick and sway, which are stabilized best using the Morn 20 Grip and the R8 Crotalus Assault Stock.

The Chewk Angled Grip ensures that players have great control over the weapon's seemingly erratic horizontal recoil. The grip improves weapon accuracy and makes it a shredding machine. The HMRES mod suppressor is a great pick for MW3 players who want to be stealthy while wiping off enemy squads.

Best class setup for Holger 26 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Post on Modern Warfare 3 from the official Call of Duty X account (Image via x.com/CallofDuty)

Perk Package

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Gear: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Boots: Lightweight Boots

Equipment

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Field Equipment: Munitions Bo

The Infantry Vest and Lightweight Boots are the perfect perk packages to begin the Class Setup. Both these pieces of equipment are targeted toward enhancing a player's tac-sprint and general movement speed, prioritizing a more aggressive playstyle.

The EOD Padding and Quick-Grip Gloves provide supplementary perks that are great to have alongside the other gear.

As for equipment, we urge players to go for a combination of Flash Grenade and Frag Grenade. These are not only staples to MW3 but also have incredible potential to turn the tides of a fight. Finally, the Munitions Box ensures that players will never run out of ammunition with this hefty LMG.

For more Modern Warfare 3 content, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.