Best Lachmann Shroud loadout for Modern Warfare 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 received various changes with the Season 5 Reloaded update, including the Lachmann Shroud Sub Machine Gun (SMG). This weapon features two different fire modes and is exceptional in taking down enemies in medium range. It also comes with a suppressor out of the box for increased stealth capability.

Modern Warfare 2 content creator Hero created a stunning weapon build for the Lachmann Shroud in a recent YouTube video. The player emphasizes its strength and boasts its ability to wipe out entire teams with its burst-first mode. The fast Time-To-Kill (TTK) of the gun can easily catapult it to the top and create a new weapon meta-shift.

The Lachmann Shroud does not feature a complete automatic fire mode but compensates it with its massive damage output.

Best Lachmann Shroud weapon loadout for Modern Warfare 2

Hero recommends players utilize his build for the Lachmann Shroud to dominate online Modern Warfare 2 lobbies. Here is the complete build with a brief of the pros of all the attachments.

Recommended build and tuning:

Laser: VLK LZR 7mW (-0.15 vertical, -31.26 horizontal)

VLK LZR 7mW (-0.15 vertical, -31.26 horizontal) Underbarrel: XTEN Nexus Grip (0.49 vertical, 0.26 horizontal)

XTEN Nexus Grip (0.49 vertical, 0.26 horizontal) Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10 (-0.48 vertical, -0.25 horizontal)

Lachmann TCG-10 (-0.48 vertical, -0.25 horizontal) Stock: FT Mobile Stock (-2.32 vertical, 1.47 horizontal)

Lachmann Shroud build (image via Activision)

The VLK LZR 7mW laser increases Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, aiming stability, and sprint-to-fire speed. The XTEN Nexus Grip increases aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization. The 40-round extended magazine allows players to take more gunfights without frequently reloading their weapons.

The Lachmann TCG-10 rear grip increases recoil control for more accurate burst shots. The FT Mobile Stock increases sprint speed, aim walking speed, crouch movement speed, and ADS speed.

Best Lachmann Shroud weapon class setup for Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 provides a faster-paced gameplay compared to its battle royale counterpart. The Lachmann Shroud can be the perfect fit for such multiplayer maps as it brings all the pros of the SMG class with increased damage output. This makes it a great gun to use in gunfights against players and eliminate them with a single burst.

A simple melee, Riot Shield, or an Akimbo pistol build can be paired with the new weapon for an effective loadout. The base perks, Scavenger and Bomb Squad, work best for multiplayer maps alongside Fast Hands and Quick Fix as the Ultimate perk. It is important to note that the suppressor cannot be removed from the weapon.

How to unlock the 9mm Daemon weapon in Warzone 2?

Season 5 Battle Pass (Image via Activision)

The Lachmann Shroud is present inside the Season 5 Battle Pass and can be unlocked by earning XP points and Battle Pass tokens. Here is how you can secure the new SMG for your account:

You must unlock all four items present inside the E0 Sector to unlock the Lachmann Shroud segment.

Once the SMG unlocks, you have to complete a challenge to obtain the weapon.

The challenge requires you to secure a total of 30 kills only with hip fire with any SMG weapon.

Completing the challenge will unlock the new weapon in your inventory in the “Weapons” tab.

