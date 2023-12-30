Best Lockwood 300 loadout in Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty Warzone features a list of effective close-range weapons like the Lockwood 300 Shotgun. The weapon in question is a strong gun that can stop enemy operators in their tracks with just 2 to 3 bullets to the torso region. With a high damage output and medium movement base stats, you can utilize this hand cannon to secure kills in narrow alleys, hallways, and shallow corners. However, you need to equip a certain set of attachments to maximize its potential.

Nothing is more terrifying than a rocket launcher and a shotgun for a squad to push in close quarters. The Lockwood 300 is more versatile in that sense, as it does not output splash damage like the launchers but packs a similar punch. With the correct build, you can gain a powerful tool that can help you take close-quarter combat.

This article will highlight the best Lockwood 300 build in Warzone.

Best Lockwood 300 loadout attachments in Warzone

Lockwood 300 Shotgun (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of attachments you can equip on the Lockwood 300 in Warzone.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Bryson Series XII Choke

Bryson Series XII Choke Barrel: Matuzek 812 Barrel

Matuzek 812 Barrel Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Trigger Action: Maelstrom Dual Trigger

Maelstrom Dual Trigger Stock: Heist Stock Mod

The Bryson Series XII Choke muzzle increases hip fire spread, tac stance spread, and tighter pellet spread.

The Matuzek 812 barrel increases recoil control, gun kick control, tighter pellet spread, bullet velocity, and bullet range.

The VLK LZR 7mW laser attachment increases aiming stability, Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, and sprint-to-fire speed.

The Maelstrom Dual trigger action enables you to shoot two shots at once, increases damage, and reload quickness.

The Heist Stock Mod increases ADS speed, movement speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and hip recoil control.

Best Lockwood 300 class setup and perks

Lockwood 300 weapon (Image via Activision)

The Lockwood 300 benefits from a loadout that can increase its movement speed, accuracy, and overall damage output.

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: EOD

EOD Perk Slot 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk Slot 4: High Alert

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Frag Grenade

The EOD and Double Time perks are great for you to gain resistance to explosives like grenades and increase movement speed with higher tactical sprint duration. The Tempered perk makes it easier to reset between gunfights with just two plates to fully armor up. The High Alert perk can notify you about enemies spotting you outside the visible range.

How to unlock Lockwood 300 in Warzone?

The challenge to unlock Lockwood 300 is quite simple: you need to secure a total of 25 double kills with any other shotgun. It might take a while, but the grind is worth adding this high-damage gun to your inventory.

Best secondary to Lockwood 300 in Warzone

Expand Tweet

The Lockwood 300 can be paired with Light Machine Guns (LMGs) like the Bruen Mk9 to be able to fight enemies at medium and long ranges.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more weapon build guides.