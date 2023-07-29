Best M16 loadout for Modern Warfare 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

The M16 is the only burst-fire Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at the moment. It has an extremely competitive time-to-kill for the category, standing at 148ms at ranges up to 48 meters. When firing from 48 meters away, the firearm needs three bullets to take out an opponent. However, one burst shot shoots three bullets at once, meaning it can take out an enemy with a single burst.

While this burst mode is powerful, it also makes the firearm difficult to use. Players tend to prefer fully automatic weapons, as they are more versatile and do not punish them for missing a few shots. Hence, the Assault Rifle will not be the go-to choice for most players and often gets overshadowed by other weapons in the category.

That said, for players looking forward to using the underrated rifle and leveraging its powerful burst fire mode, this guide will take a closer look at the best loadout for the M16 in Modern Warfare 2, along with the most effective Perks, Equipment, and more.

Best M16 class setup in Modern Warfare 2

Best class setup for the M16 in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

The M16 Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 is suitable for almost all instances. At close quarters, you can rely on its burst-fire mode. As the distance between you and the target increases, it is usually advised to use the semi-auto mode for higher accuracy.

Hence, if you are going to use the gun, it is advised to pick a full-auto Sidearm that can handle fights on its own. For this purpose, you can equip the X13 Auto or the FTAC Siege. Both are strong pistols in the game and can be effective in mid-range combat as well.

As for the Perks, it is advised to pick Double Time, Battle Hardened, Fast Hands, and Ghost or High Alert. Regarding the Equipment, it is usually recommended to go with the Semtex and the Stun Grenade. However, Equipment should be picked based on your play style and preferences.

Best attachments for M16 in Modern Warfare 2

Best attachments for the M16 Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Since the standout feature of the M16 in Modern Warfare 2 is its burst-fire mode, attachments should be equipped to maximize this fire mode's effectiveness.

Hence, your goal with the attachments should be to make the rifle more accurate while lowering the recoil, especially in the burst-fire mode. Moreover, since it can be used in semi-auto mode as well, you'll need to improve the aim stability stats.

Keeping in mind these conditions, the following attachments are recommended:

Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Sakin ZX Grip Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Komodo Heavy is a compensator that reduces recoil. However, unlike other compensators, it only acts on the horizontal recoil, which is usually the most difficult to counter.

FSS OLE-V Laser increases the aim-down sight speed and the sprint-to-fire speed of the rifle. It also helps in stabilizing the aim, which improves accuracy in long-range fights.

Cronen Mini Pro is a minimalistic optical sight in the game. It is one of the few blue dot optics in MW2 and provides players with a clean and precise vision of the targets.

Sakin ZX Grip also helps in improving accuracy. It lowers the recoil of the rifle, which is extremely high, especially in the burst-fire mode.

FTAC Ripper 56 stabilizes the idle aim of the gun. But the most important feature of the attachment is that it stabilizes the abysmal recoil in the burst-fire mode.

How to unlock the M16 in Modern Warfare 2

Guide to unlocking the M16 in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Unlocking the M16 in Modern Warfare 2 is quite easy, and if you are a newcomer to the title, you can have it done within a matter of a few matches. Follow the steps below to unlock the gun:

Progress the M4 up to Level 15. This will unlock the 556 Icarus LMG.

Level the 556 Icarus up to Level 12. Doing so will unlock the Assault Rifle.

Once obtained, it is advised to play a few matches with it to level up the weapon. This will unlock all the attachment slots suggested in this guide, allowing you to customize the weapon as shown above.

