Best meta loadout for Warzone 2 Ranked in Season 5 Reloaded

The Warzone 2 meta has seen significant alterations with the Season 5 Reloaded update, mainly owing to the weapon changes. Understanding the current meta loadouts is critical to dominating the competitive ranked game. This update features important weapon buffs and nerfs, bug fixes, and other tweaks in an effort to make the gameplay more fluid.

Loadouts in Warzone 2 are primarily based on individual players' preferences and playstyles. This article presents a meta loadout that includes the HCR 56 LMG and the ISO 45 SMG.

The loadout is accompanied by a well-tuned configuration and a thorough class setup, making it an ideal choice for gamers looking for a competitive advantage in their matches.

Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded's meta loadout for Ranked Play: HCR 56 and ISO 45

HCR 56 and ISO 45 in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The HCR 56, one of the best LMGs in the game, is a reliable weapon with minimum recoil, making it an unmatched option for medium to long-range battles. It appears to be the perfect choice in the extremely competitive Warzone 2 ranked scenario, providing both power and stability. The weapon's user-friendly design boosts its accessibility, making it suitable for both beginners and veterans of the game.

Furthermore, the ISO 45 remains dominant as an excellent SMG, with no nerfs, and thus, constantly outperforms in close-range combat. This weapon possesses all the vital qualities for delivering unrivaled close-quarter opponent elimination.

Best class setup for the meta loadout

Class setup for the meta loadout (Image via Activision)

Victory in competitive matches is heavily reliant on using a carefully prepared class configuration. The section that follows outlines an optimum class setup:

Primary weapon: HCR 56

HCR 56 Secondary weapon: ISO 45

ISO 45 Tactical equipment: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Base perks: Overkill and Double Time

Overkill and Double Time Bonus perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate perk: High Alert

Best attachments for the primary weapon: HCR 56

HCR 56 attachments (Image via sym.gg)

While the HCR 56 has excellent capabilities, it requires specific attachments to enhance its performance. The ones presented here have been carefully curated and will surely improve the weapon's capabilities.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (vertical -0.63; horizontal +0.48)

Harbinger D20 (vertical -0.63; horizontal +0.48) Optic: Aim-OP V4 (vertical -1.45; horizontal -1.65)

Aim-OP V4 (vertical -1.45; horizontal -1.65) Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip (vertical -0.36; horizontal +0.19)

Stip-40 Grip (vertical -0.36; horizontal +0.19) Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity (vertical +0.38; horizontal +4.94)

5.56 High Velocity (vertical +0.38; horizontal +4.94) Underbarrel: Ftac Ripper 56 (vertical +0.39; horizontal +0.23)

Best attachments for the secondary weapon: ISO 45

ISO 45 attachments (Image via sym.gg)

A mindful attachment selection is critical for optimizing the ISO 45 for greater mobility and stability. Below is a carefully chosen collection of attachments that has the potential to maximize the weapon's capabilities in these critical areas.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85 (vertical -0.44; horizontal +0.16)

Lockshot KT85 (vertical -0.44; horizontal +0.16) Laser: VLK LZR 7mW (vertical -0.18; horizontal -27.97)

VLK LZR 7mW (vertical -0.18; horizontal -27.97) Stock: SK-3 Cheetah (vertical -2.06; horizontal -1.08)

SK-3 Cheetah (vertical -2.06; horizontal -1.08) Rear Grip: Exp Shear (vertical -0.45; horizontal -0.17)

Exp Shear (vertical -0.45; horizontal -0.17) Magazine: 45-round Mag

The information provided above provides a complete overview of the current meta loadout in Warzone 2 Ranked Play. Players wanting to improve their performance in competitive matches are encouraged to follow the aforementioned recommendations.