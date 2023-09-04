Best meta loadout for Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded has introduced a significant wave of game-balancing elements, where various weapon buffs and nerfs were implemented, resulting in a shift in the current meta. These adjustments are crucial in making the game more dynamic, enabling players to explore different loadouts and tactical approaches.

This article is a detailed guide that offers a meta loadout that highlights the synergy between the RAPP H LMG and the ISO 45 SMG. These weapons are effectively combined to reduce each other's flaws, resulting in a strong and adaptable presence on the battlefield, assuring dominance over opponents in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded's meta loadout: RAPP H and ISO 45

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded update featured significant weapon changes, resulting in a shift in the current meta. A number of weapons have come out on top, giving gamers a selection of choices that meet their preferences. Here an easily accessible loadout is offered, accommodating both newbies and experts, guaranteeing positive outcomes for everyone.

The RAPP H is a top light machine gun with one of the fastest TTK (time-to-kill) ratings over range, making it vital in long-range battles. Its reliability, as seen by controllable recoil and significant damage output, makes it an excellent choice for battles across medium to long distances. The large ammo capacity boosts players' confidence and allows for continuous use in the heat of battle.

Nonetheless, the RAPP H falls behind in close-range battles and to mitigate it, the ISO 45 appears to be the best choice. Within the SMG category, it has been unaffected by any nerfs, and possesses all of the traits required for continuously outclassing opponents in close-quarters combat.

Best class setup for the meta loadout

A suitable class setup significantly increases the chances of winning, and the suggested configuration that players are urged to use is presented below. It's important to note that the selection of perks and gears may vary depending on various playstyles, so minor adjustments accordingly are encouraged.

Primary weapon: RAPP H

RAPP H Secondary weapon: ISO 45

ISO 45 Tactical equipment: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Base perks: Overkill and Double Time

Overkill and Double Time Bonus perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate perk: High Alert

Best attachments for the primary weapon: RAPP H

When installed with the necessary attachments, the RAPP H becomes even more lethal. The build given below serves to increase the weapon's muzzle velocity, stability, and damage range, all critical benefits that allow for easier and more precise engagements at longer ranges.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5 (vertical -0.68; horizontal +0.45)

ZLR Talon 5 (vertical -0.68; horizontal +0.45) Optic: Aim-OP V4 (vertical -1.45; horizontal -1.65)

Aim-OP V4 (vertical -1.45; horizontal -1.65) Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10 (vertical +0.65; horizontal +0.32)

Lachmann TCG-10 (vertical +0.65; horizontal +0.32) Underbarrel: Hound-9G Grip (vertical +0.49; horizontal +0.22)

Hound-9G Grip (vertical +0.49; horizontal +0.22) Magazine: 100-round Mag

Best attachments for the secondary weapon: ISO 45

The ISO 45 has outstanding basic stats in Warzone 2, and its full potential can be realized with the right attachments. The build given below will help the weapon achieve higher mobility and control.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85 (vertical -0.44; horizontal +0.16)

Lockshot KT85 (vertical -0.44; horizontal +0.16) Laser: VLK LZR 7mW (vertical -0.18; horizontal -27.97)

VLK LZR 7mW (vertical -0.18; horizontal -27.97) Stock: SK-3 Cheetah (vertical -2.06; horizontal -1.08)

SK-3 Cheetah (vertical -2.06; horizontal -1.08) Rear Grip: Exp Shear (vertical -0.45; horizontal -0.17)

Exp Shear (vertical -0.45; horizontal -0.17) Magazine: 45-round Mag

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.