Best movement settings to dominate on Rebirth Island in Warzone

To dominate on Rebirth Island in Warzone, your movement settings must tuned to perfection. Call of Duty isn't all about aiming skills anymore and movement is just as important. Proper movement skills can help you evade enemies and throw off their aim, giving you an easier target to shoot at. Of course, your movement settings are just as important as your aim settings.

This is especially true for Rebirth Island. Since the map is small, players must always be on the move. Hence, tuning one's movement settings becomes important.

This brief guide takes a closer look at the best movement settings to use on Rebirth Island in Warzone to help you win more fights and matches.

Best movement settings for Rebirth Island in Warzone

The following are the best movement settings to use on Rebirth Island in Warzone:

Controller

Best controller settings (Image via Activision)

Deadzone Inputs

Test Stick Deadzone: Off

Off Left Stick Min: 0

0 Left Stick Max: 65

65 Right Stick Min: 3

3 Right Stick Max: 90

90 Left Trigger: 13

13 Right Trigger: 13

Aiming

Best Aiming settings (Image via Activision)

Aim Assist

Target Aim Assist: On

On Aim Assist Type: Default

Default ADS Aim Assist: On

On Third Person ADS Correction Type: Assist

Gameplay

Best gameplay settings (Image via Activision)

Movement Behaviors

Automatic Sprint: Automatic Tactical Sprint

Automatic Tactical Sprint Slide Maintains Sprint: Off

Off Auto Move Forward: Off

Off Tactical Sprint Behavior: Double Tap

Double Tap Ground Mantle: On

On Automatic Airborne Mantle: Partial

Partial Automatic Ground Mantle/Hang: Off

Off Slide/Dive Behavior: Hybrid

Hybrid Plunging Underwater: Trigger

If you struggle to find these settings, they can be found under your Controller settings. Navigate from the shooter's main menu to the Settings tab and select Controller. Here, you can change all the necessary settings that are mentioned above.

Please note that apart from these settings, using a Sensitivity higher than your usual value is recommended.

Anything above 15 is highly recommended if you want to master the movement in this shooter. However, we haven't mentioned it directly in the main settings as Sensitivity values are preferential and will differ for each player.

That covers the best movement settings to dominate Rebirth Island in Warzone. It is worth noting here that although the abovementioned settings will usually provide the best possible experience, they may not be suitable for everyone. Your playstyle and your choice of input device and/or the type of controller you are using will play a major role in your overall experience.

Start with these settings and then tweak them as per your liking.

