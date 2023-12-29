Best no-recoil SVA 545 loadout in Warzone Season 1

Call of Duty Warzone has various weapons like the SVA 545 that have a unique characteristic that can be utilized to increase their lethality. Its ability to shoot the first two bullets faster than others makes the single-fire act more like a two-bullet burst fire mode. This is a consistent feature that can also be experienced in automatic fire mode.

Moreover, the single-fire mode dishing out higher damage output plays a significant role in this newfound no-recoil Assault Rifle build. These traits can be combined to create one of the deadliest weapon builds for the SVA 545 that can dominate both medium and long ranges.

With its help and some attachment tweaks, you can enjoy a build for it that has almost no recoil and tremendous damage output. This article will highlight the no-recoil SVA 545 loadout in Warzone.

Best SVA 545 no-recoil loadout attachments in Warzone

SVA 545 no-recoil build (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of attachments that you can equip in the SVA 545 build for Warzone.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: STV Precision Barrel

STV Precision Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Ammunition: 5.45 High Grain Rounds

5.45 High Grain Rounds Magazine: 60 Round Mag

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor muzzle increases recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range while keeping you off the radar when firing the gun.

The STV Precision Barrel increases aiming idle sway, bullet velocity, bullet range, gun kick control, and recoil control.

The Corio Eagleseye 2.5x is great for participating in medium and long-range gunfights with its clean zoomed view in Aim Down Sight (ADS) mode.

The 5.45 High Grain Rounds ammunition increases bullet velocity and damage range even further.

The 60-round Extended Magazine can help you spam down shots on enemies without thinking about reloading too often.

It is important to note that you should use this build mostly in single-fire mode only. This will provide you with a no-recoil gunfire to repeatedly strike enemy operators with and secure consecutive wins.

Best SVA 545 no-recoil class setup and perks

SVA 545 Assault Rifle in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Here is a class setup for the SVA 545 that suits the build and can help you in the battle royale.

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: EOD

EOD Perk Slot 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk Slot 4: Resolute

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Frag Grenade

The SVA 545 assault rifle can display some of the best gunfight mechanics and primarily benefits from a loadout that can increase its movement speed since it already has high damage stats.

The Resolute perk is crucial for this loadout as it can provide extra movement speed whenever under enemy gunfire. The EOD and Tempered perks can save your life by negating some of the incoming damage from explosives and providing a two-plate armor. The Double Time perk is another added advantage that can help you traverse the map faster.

Best secondary to SVA 545 no-recoil in Warzone

The SVA is a powerful tool and does best when paired with a quick submachine gun (SMG) like the WSP Swarm.

