Best Sidewinder loadout in Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty Warzone features a variety of weapons to choose from scattered through multiple categories, including the Sidewinder Battle Rifle. With extremely high accuracy and handling base stats, this weapon excels in medium-range combat and can also be utilized in a few long-range skirmishes. Its damage range and recoil can be further increased with the correct choice of attachments.

In Warzone, the community can experiment with new builds and classes with the gunsmith feature to create the best weapons to fit their playstyles. Among these, the low recoil Sidewinder build can land devastating blows on enemy operators and help you score consecutive victories.

This article will highlight the best Sidewinder loadout in Warzone.

Best Sidewinder loadout attachments in Warzone

Sidewinder Battle Rifle (Image via Activision)

Here is a quick guide that you can use to make the best Sidewinder weapon build in Warzone.

Recommended Build

Muzzle: Ster45 Skyfury Compensator L

Ster45 Skyfury Compensator L Barrel: Rattleback Deadeye 16”

Rattleback Deadeye 16” Underbarrel: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip Optic: Mk.3 Reflector

Mk.3 Reflector Stock: RB Regal Heavy Stock

The Ster45 Skyfury Compensator L muzzle increases recoil control for improved ranged combat experience.

The Rattleback Deadeye 16” barrel increases gun kick control, recoil control, bullet velocity, bullet range, and aiming idle sway.

The Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip underbarrel increases gun kick control, vertical recoil, aiming idle stability, and firing aim stability.

The Mk.3 Reflector is a great optic as it does not clutter the screen while using the gun in Aim Down Sight (ADS) mode.

The RB Regal Heavy stock increases aiming idle sway, gun kick control, firing aim stability, and ADS speed.

Best Sidewinder class setup and perks

Sidewinder weapon (Image via Activision)

Here are all the pieces of equipment that you need to make the most out of the Sidewinder in the battle royale:

Perk Package

Perk Slot 1: EOD

EOD Perk Slot 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk Slot 4: Resolute

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Frag Grenade

The Sidewinder benefits from a class setup that can increase recoil control without compromising its damage output.

The EOD perk reduces incoming damage from non-killstreak explosives and makes you resilient.

The Double Time perk is necessary as it increases Tactical Sprint duration and reduces its cooldown period.

The Tempered perk is perfect for almost all loadouts, as it allows you to apply full armor with just two plates instead of three.

The Resolute perk can provide you with a sudden burst of speed when under enemy gunfire for quick repositioning.

How to unlock Sidewinder in Warzone?

You can quickly unlock the Sidewinder by completing Armor Challenges associated with it. After doing so, the gun will be available in your inventory.

Best secondary to Sidewinder in Warzone

Expand Tweet

You can pair the Sidewinder with any Sub Machine Gun (SMG) like the WSP-Swarm to compensate for close-quarter combat scenarios.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more weapon build guides.