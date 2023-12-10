Best SMG to use in Warzone Season 1

In Warzone Season 1, the best SMG to dominate the battlefield is a hot topic among players seeking the ultimate close-quarters weapon. The meta is constantly evolving, and SMGs are at the forefront of this change. In the current season, submachine guns continue to dominate the battlefield with their high rate of fire, exceptional mobility, and versatility in various combat scenarios.

Submachine guns in Warzone Season 1 are not just about raw power but also about finding the right balance between damage output and control. The right submachine gun can turn the tide of a battle, providing the agility to outmaneuver opponents and the firepower to take them down quickly. This article will guide you through the best SMG loadout in Warzone Season 1.

Warzone Season 1's best SMG loadout

Fennec 45 in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 (Image via Activision)

As players adapt to the new meta, the choice of SMG becomes crucial, whether for room-clearing, rush tactics, or simply surviving the intense skirmishes that define the Warzone experience. Among the various submachine guns available, the Fennec 45 emerged as a standout choice with a pick rate of 7.32%.

The Fennec 45's design is based on the real-life Kriss Vector.45 submachine gun, and it lives up to its reputation by effortlessly shredding through opponents. Its small size and tactical effectiveness let players move freely about the battlefield, making it especially useful in congested urban situations and tight passageways.

The weapon compensates for its strong recoil and limited damage range with its rapid-fire capabilities, which may be a game changer in high-speed combat. The Fennec 45's performance is further increased by its hip-fire spray, which allows players to retain mobility speed while properly targeting foes.

Here's the best Fennec 45 loadout in Warzone Season 1:

Attachments

Barrel: ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel

ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel: Agent Grip

Agent Grip Stock: Agile Assault-7 Stock

Agile Assault-7 Stock Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Perk Package

Vest: Overkill Vest

Overkill Vest Gloves: Ordnance Gloves

Ordnance Gloves Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Lethal: Battle Rage

Battle Rage Tactival: Frag Grenade

The ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel is a long barrel that increases the gun's effective range, compresses recoil, and enhances hip-fire accuracy.

For the underbarrel, choose the Agent Grip, which also increases the gun's targeting stability, with this fresh emphasis on hip-fire efficacy. While these attachments add weight to the Fennec 45, the Agile Assault-7 Stock compensates for it by increasing ADS speed, sprint speed, and sprint-to-fire speed. This will allow you to compete at close ranges.

Since the Fennec 45's magazine is so short, the extended Fennec Mag 45 will offer you more time before you need to reload, leaving you vulnerable to enemy fire. Finally, you may go with the Cronen Mini Pro Optic. However, you can use whatever Optic you like for your customized Fennec 45 loadout.

