Finding the best sniper loadout in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded can be challenging due to significant weapon balancing changes introduced this season. Sniper players may be unsure about which weapon to use, but the HDR remains the top choice in Battle Royale. However, in Resurgence, the FJX Imperium from MW2 has emerged as a strong alternative.

This article covers the best sniper loadouts to use in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded.

Best sniper meta loadout to use in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded Battle Royale

In Warzone Battle Royale, the undisputed meta sniper is the HDR. With a precise headshot, it can one-shot enemies at any range, making it a go-to choice on large maps like Verdansk. Whether you're playing casually or grinding in Ranked Play, the HDR remains a top pick for sniper enthusiasts.

HDR in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded (image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel

Gain-Twist Barrel Underbarrel: Lightweight Bipod

Lightweight Bipod Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Fire Mods: 109mm Overpressured

The Monolithic Suppressor boosts bullet velocity and damage range, effectively improving your hitscan range and overall accuracy at long distances.

The Gain-Twist Barrel and 109mm Overpressured Fire Mod further enhance bullet velocity, increasing it by over 70%. This makes long-range engagements significantly easier and more accurate. Together, they enable the weapon to achieve a hitscan range of up to 60 meters, meaning bullets will hit instantly at that distance.

The Lightweight Bipod underbarrel reduces idle sway, allowing for steadier aim while ADSing and minimizing scope movement when holding your aim.

Finally, the Quickdraw Grip rear grip boosts ADS speed, helping you aim down sights faster. This is an essential factor in intense gunfights.

Best sniper meta loadout to use in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded Resurgence

Resurgence is a popular mode played on the smaller map, Rebirth Island, so the meta naturally differs from Battle Royale. In this fast-paced environment, you’ll need a powerful sniper with high mobility and quick ADS speed to keep up with intense encounters.

The FJX Imperium, a weapon from MW2, is currently the best pick, especially after receiving major buffs in the recent update. With the right loadout, it can one-shot enemies within 100 meters while maintaining excellent aim-down-sight speed and movement, both essential in Resurgence.

And with the introduction of Resurgence Ranked Play in Season 4 Reloaded, having the best possible loadout is more important than ever if you want an edge over your opponents.

FJX Imperium in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded (image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Recommended build:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: Fahrenheit 29"

Fahrenheit 29" Laser: Kimura RYL 33 Laser Light

Kimura RYL 33 Laser Light Stock: FJX Kilo-Tac

FJX Kilo-Tac Ammunition: .408 High Velocity

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor increases the weapon’s damage range and bullet velocity, making it more effective at longer distances.

The Fahrenheit 29" Barrel further boosts both range and bullet velocity while also reducing idle sway for more stable aiming.

The Kimura RYL 33 Laser Light is a key attachment in this build, enhancing ADS speed and sprint-to-fire time for faster targetting.

The FJX Kilo-Tac Stock enhances overall mobility by increasing crouch speed, sprint speed, ADS time, and sprint-to-fire speed, ideal for aggressive sniping in Resurgence.

Finally, the .408 High Velocity ammunition maximizes bullet velocity, making long-range engagements much easier to handle.

