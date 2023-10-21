Best sniper support loadout for Warzone 2 The Haunting event

Call of Duty Warzone 2 maps have become chaotic as The Haunting event introduced monsters and paranormals all over the battlegrounds. The player base can participate and experience all the horrors with modes like resurgence and zombie royale on Al Mazrah and Vondead. You can take advantage of this chaos and utilize snipers to take in kills from a long distance.

Warzone 2 is a tactical shooter and requires squads to be mindful of their equipment and surroundings. It is difficult to win fights with just a heavy single-fire sniper during the last circles. This is why it is recommended to carry a suitable secondary gun that can take medium and close-range fights when necessary.

This article will highlight the most effective sniper support build for FR Avancer in The Haunting event.

Best attachments for FR Avancer sniper support in Warzone 2’s The Haunting

Warzone 2 FR Avancer weapon build (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the attachments that can turn the FR Avancer into a capable sniper support weapon in Warzone 2 The Haunting event.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (-0.84 vertical, +0.54 horizontal)

Harbinger D20 (-0.84 vertical, +0.54 horizontal) Barrel: 435mm FR435 (+0.29 vertical, +0.22 horizontal)

435mm FR435 (+0.29 vertical, +0.22 horizontal) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.43 vertical, +0.2 horizontal)

FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.43 vertical, +0.2 horizontal) Optic: AIM OP-V4 (-1.35 vertical, -1.65 horizontal)

AIM OP-V4 (-1.35 vertical, -1.65 horizontal) Magazine: 60 Round Mag

The Harbinger D20 muzzle increases bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil steadiness alongside adept sound suppression.

The 435mm FR435 barrel increases recoil control, hip recoil control, and bullet velocity. The FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel increases hip fire accuracy, aiming idle stability, and recoil stabilization.

The AIM OP-V4 optic is perfect for initiating medium-range gunfights but can be changed as it depends on personal preference. The 60-round extended magazine allows players to take longer gunfights without reloading frequently.

Best class setup for FR Avancer sniper support

Here is a list of all the other equipment you can carry while trying to engage in long-range gunfights.

Weapon

Primary Weapon: Sniper Rifle (Individual preference)

Perk Package

Base Perk 1: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Overkill

Equipment

Lethal Equipment: Grenade

Grenade Tactical Grenade: Smoke Grenade

This setup will help you survive grenades and flash spams from enemy operators while retaining a higher movement speed to relocate quickly. The Fast Hands perk can be useful for close-range fights when you need to swap weapons or reload quickly.

How to unlock FR Avancer in Warzone 2?

The FR Avancer was introduced in the fifth seasonal update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 through the battle pass. However, if you did not unlock it when the previous season was active, you need to complete a fairly straightforward challenge to add it to your inventory.

You need to secure 35 headshots on enemy operators to kill them using any Assault Rifle weapon.

After you complete this challenge, the weapon will be available and can be equipped through the “Weapons” tab present on the top ribbon of the home screen.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates and weapon build guides.