Best Striker loadout in Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty Warzone has a list of weapons that can aid you in dominating close-range gunfights, and one of them is the Striker Sub Machine Gun (SMG). It is a strong weapon that excels in taking down enemy operators who decide to rush in for a gunfight in narrow areas.

The base damage stats of the gun might be low, but it compensates with high fire rate, mobility, and handling stats. With the correct choice of attachments, the Striker can be a reliable and lethal force on the battlefield.

This article will highlight the best Striker loadout in Warzone.

Best Striker loadout attachments in Warzone

Striker Sub Machine Gun (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the attachments that you can use to create a lethal Striker SMG build in Warzone.

Recommended build

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor S

Shadowstrike Suppressor S Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Magazine: 60 Round Drum

60 Round Drum Stock: RB Crotalus Assault Stock

The Shadowstrike Suppressor S increases your stealth by hiding you from the radar while firing your weapon.

The VLK LZR 7mW laser increases aiming stability, Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, and sprint-to-fire speed.

The XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop underbarrel increases aim walking speed, movement speed, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed.

The 60-round extended drum magazine helps you in taking frequent gunfights without having to reload too often.

The RB Crotalus Assault stock increases gun kick control, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed.

Best Striker class setup and perks

Striker SMG in Warzone (Image via Activision)

You can use the following pieces of equipment to make the most of the Striker SMG in the battle royale.

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: EOD

EOD Perk Slot 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk Slot 4: Resolute

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Frag Grenade

Striker benefits from a weapon build that can maximize its damage output without compromising its movement and handling stats.

The EOD perk improves your resistance to non-killstreak explosives. The Double Time perk further increases your movement speed with longer Tactical Sprints and lower cooldown time. The Tempered perk is essential as it allows you to apply full armor with just two plates. The Resolute perk is the final perk that can provide you with a sudden burst of speed when under enemy gunfire.

How to unlock Striker in Warzone?

You can easily get your hands on the Striker SMG by playing a few battle royale matches and leveling up your account to rank 4. Once you do this, the gun will automatically become available in your inventory and can be used for loadouts.

Best secondary to Striker in Warzone

The Striker can be used alongside a heavier weapon like the Holger 5.56 Light Machine Gun (LMG) or as a sniper support with KATT-AMR.

