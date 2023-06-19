Best TAQ-56 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

Call of Duty Warzone 2 recently entered its fourth seasonal update and received a long list of changes. The new patch also brought new weapons for the player base and expanded the battle royale’s arsenal. The TAQ-56 remains untouched and retains its stats from the previous mid-seasonal update. Players can utilize the older builds of the weapon to absolutely destroy enemy combatants in Season 4.

Despite being slower than others in its class, the TAQ compensates with a high damage output. Seasoned players have also preferred this gun due to its steady yet lethal nature.

This article will highlight the most effective TAQ-56 weapon build in Warzone 2 Season 4.

What is the best class setup for TAQ-56 in Warzone 2?

Activision segregates the season into two broad parts and deploys updates accordingly. The developer has implemented adjustments only for a handful of the existing weapons while focusing on balancing the battle royale and fixing various issues. This has helped most guns retain their place in the game.

The TAQ-56 is a capable weapon that has great default stats and can serve as a primary choice while engaging in middle and long-range gunfights. It benefits from attachments that increase its bullet velocity, recoil control, stabilization, damage range, and mobility. Players can choose to capitalize on these aspects to create a suitable class.

What are the best attachments for TAQ-56?

In Warzone 2 Season 4, the TAQ-56 can be equipped with the following attachments for the best performance:

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: 17.5” Tundra Pro

17.5” Tundra Pro Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

The Echoless-80 is an excellent suppressor that increases damage range and enables players to take shots at enemies far away with greater bullet velocity. The 17.5” Tundra Pro barrel is another attachment that increases the gun’s damage range and velocity to increase its lethality.

The FTAC Ripper 56, combined with muzzle and barrel, increases the weapon's stability and overall recoil stabilization. The Demo Cleanshot Grip greatly improves the recoil control of the TAQ-56. The 60 Round extended magazine can be swapped out for a simple optic like the AIM OP-V4 for long-range battles to ensure crisp tracking on the battlefield.

How to unlock the TAQ-56 in Warzone 2?

The TAQ-56 was featured all the way back during the beta phases, and it impressed almost the entire player base. Fortunately, this gun can be unlocked with ease by newcomers by completing a simple achievement:

Reach Military Rank 19 to unlock the assault rifle from the Tactique Verte platform - TAQ-56.

Equip the weapon in the loadout to use.

Players can grind hours with the TAQ-56 and level it up to unlock the best available attachments.

