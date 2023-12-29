Best VEL 46 loadout in Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty Warzone received a sudden weapon pool expansion after integrating Modern Warfare 3, but some classic guns like the VEL 46 can compete with the new generation ones. It is a quick Sub Machine Gun (SMG) that boasts high movement speed and fire rate and can easily decimate enemy squads in close-quarter gunfights. You can utilize the gunsmith feature to create a personalized class with the SMG.

VEL 46 dominated the Warzone meta in a few seasons and remained a great alternative even after it received significant nerfs. It has maintained its position as a competitive weapon and can benefit from a build maximizing its damage output and range. However, this is only possible with the correct choice of attachments.

This article will highlight the best VEL 46 loadout in Warzone.

Best VEL 46 loadout attachments in Warzone

VEL 46 Sub Machine Gun in Gunsmith (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the attachments you can use to create the most effective SMG build in Warzone.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor S

Shadowstrike Suppressor S Barrel: Tango 228 Barrel

Tango 228 Barrel Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip

Schlager Soldier Grip Magazine: 50 Round Mag

The Shadowstrike Suppressor S muzzle increases your stealth by hiding your radar ping on the map while firing the weapon.

The Tango 228 barrel increases bullet velocity, range, and hip fire accuracy.

The VLK LZR 7mW laser increases Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability.

The Schlager Soldier rear grip increases ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed.

The 50-round extended magazine increases your ability to take on multiple enemies without worrying about ammo capacity.

Best VEL 46 class setup and perks

VEL 46 SMG (Image via Activision)

You can utilize the following equipment and perks with the VEL 46 to make the most out of it in the battle royale.

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: EOD

EOD Perk Slot 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk Slot 4: High Alert

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Frag Grenade

The VEL 46 can heavily benefit from a loadout that can increase your overall performance and provide protection against enemy attacks.

The Double Time perk is perfect as it increases tactical sprint duration. The EOD and Tempered perks increase your chances of survival with explosive resistance and double-plate armor satchels. The High Alert perk can inform you about enemy positions if spotted or targeted.

How to unlock VEL 46 in Warzone?

If you have played Modern Warfare 2, you might already have it unlocked. However, if you are playing the battle royale fresh, you must level up your account and complete the Armory Challenges to unlock the VEL 46.

Best secondary to VEL 46 in Warzone

The VEL 46 can be a great mobility and support weapon for close-range combat. Therefore, it should be paired with a Light Machine Gun (LMG) like the Bruen Mk9 to cover long-range skirmishes.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more weapon-build guides.