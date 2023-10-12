Best Warzone 2 loadout after October 11 update

The meta of Call of Duty Warzone 2 loadout after October 11 update has changed again. Warzone 2 and MW2 changes every Season, and even minor updates can enhance or weaken the weapons in the game. Because the same template is utilized for Season 6 of the multiplayer, your prior loadouts may no longer be useful after the recent revisions.

You must keep up with the patch notes for each update to figure out which weapons are rising or falling and require loadout adjustments. Some pure meta weapons were affected by the new October 11 patch notes, while others were unaffected.

This guide will take a closer look at the best loadout for Warzone 2 loadout after the October 11 update, assisting players in winning more gunfights and matches.

Which weapon is ideal for Warzone 2 loadout after October 11 update?

The Kastov 762 dominates the pick rate charts in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Some of the strongest weapons to utilize in meta as part of the Warzone 2 loadout after October 11 update are the ISO 9mm, Kastov 762, Lachmann Sub, Lockwood 300, and TR-76 Geist. While the Kastov 762 continues to dominate ranked play due to its snappiness and mobility, the TR-76 Geist is a strong challenger, particularly in terms of time-to-kill (TTK) stats.

Despite being heavily nerfed, the Kastov 762 dominates the pick rate charts in Warzone 2 loadout after the October 11 update, with a whopping 11.5% pick rate. While it has been scaled back from the previous patch, it has preserved the hard-hitting TTK that it is known for.

The AR's damage output, long-range efficacy, and consistency have propelled it to the top of the metagame, effectively making it a must-use gun in Warzone 2 loadouts following the October 11 update.

To assist players in building the best Kastov 762 loadout in Warzone 2 loadout after October 11 update, the section below will cover the best class setup for the Assault Rifle along with the best Perks and Equipment.

Best Kastov 762 loadout for Warzone 2 loadout after October 11 update

Kastov 762 loadout for Warzone 2 loadout after October 11 update (Image via Activision)

The Kastov-762, named the top-tier assault weapon in the Season 6 meta, is at the top of the list. It stands out due to its remarkable time to kill (TTK) at long range. It does, however, have tremendous recoil, which may take some time to master. In the hands of a skilled player, this rifle can outperform any other rifle in its class.

Attachments

Muzzle: SA Leveler 55

SA Leveler 55 Barrel: KAS-10 584mm

KAS-10 584mm Optic: SZ Recharge-DX

SZ Recharge-DX Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Perk Package

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Equipment

Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical: Smoke Grenade

The optimal Warzone 2 Kastov 762 loadout in Warzone 2 loadout after October 11 update combines the SA Leveller 55 Muzzle and the KAS-10 584mm Barrel to boost bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil management. Then, by equipping the SZ Recharge-DX, you can ensure that those distant targets are easier to spot and hit.

Equip the FTAC Ripper 56 Underbarrel for added stability while firing. Finally, the 40-Round Mag is a must-have, as 30 is insufficient for taking down multiple armored opponents.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 6 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.