Best Warzone 2 loadout for Vondel DMZ exclusion zone

Call of Duty Warzone 2 DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) can be quite difficult on Vondel and hence requires the best weapons to survive. Despite the presence of some players on the map, the hordes of AI combatants can make both completing objectives and extracting tricky. However, the correct loadout choice can help squads clear out a way for themselves without losing any of the contraband loot.

The seasonal and mid-seasonal updates usually shift the gun meta due to the implementation of weapon adjustments. Fortunately, a few of the Assault Rifles and Sub Machine Guns (SMGs) remain evergreen and can be used despite new nerfs and buffs. The TAQ-56 and Vaznev-9k are two jewels of the game that pack both extreme precision and high damage output.

This article will highlight the best builds for TAQ-56 and Vaznev-9k for Warzone 2 Vondel DMZ mode.

Best Warzone 2 loadout for Vondel DMZ mode

Call of Duty Warzone 2 features several contraband weapons in Vondel DMZ mode. Players can pick up various weapons while being deployed in the survival mode and store them in their inventories to be used later. The guns are quite effective against enemies, but only the best loadout can help players survive intense gunfight scenarios.

The TAQ-56 is one of the most dependable Assault Rifles in the class and can be used for medium-range gunfights. The Vaznev-9k takes care of close-quarter combat and packs ample stopping power. Both weapons benefit from a build that can increase their mobility and handling stats alongside damage range.

Best TAQ-56 build for Vondel DMZ

TAQ-56 build for Vondel DMZ mode (Image via Sym.gg)

Here is the most effective weapon build for the TAQ-56 for Warzone 2’s survival mode alongside a brief of the pros of the attachments.

Recommended build and tuning:

Muzzle: Cronen OP44 (0.31 vertical, 0.16 horizontal)

Cronen OP44 (0.31 vertical, 0.16 horizontal) Barrel: 17.5” Pro Tundra Barrel (0.21 vertical, 0.05 horizontal)

17.5” Pro Tundra Barrel (0.21 vertical, 0.05 horizontal) Optic: SZ Holotherm (1.94 vertical, -1.5 horizontal)

SZ Holotherm (1.94 vertical, -1.5 horizontal) Stock: Tactique Brute Stock (0.65 vertical, -0.85 horizontal)

Tactique Brute Stock (0.65 vertical, -0.85 horizontal) Magazine: 60 Round Mag

The Cronen OP44 increases the vertical and horizontal recoil control. The 17.5” Pro Tundra barrel increases damage range, hip fire accuracy, and bullet velocity. SZ Holotherm provides thermal identification to help players take out enemies with ease. While the Tactique Brute stock increases aiming stability and recoil control, the extended magazine helps to take longer gunfights without reloading frequently.

Best Vaznev-9k build for Vondel DMZ

Vaznev-9k best build for Vondel DMZ mode (Image via Sym.gg)

Vaznev-9k is an excellent SMG that can be built around mobility and damage output. Here is the most efficient build for the Vaznev.

Recommended build and tuning:

Barrel: KAS-1 254mm (0.16 vertical, 0.21 horizontal)

KAS-1 254mm (0.16 vertical, 0.21 horizontal) Laser: 1mW Laser Box (-0.31 vertical, -6.58 horizontal)

1mW Laser Box (-0.31 vertical, -6.58 horizontal) Underbarrel: Demo Firm Grip (0.65 vertical, -0.15 horizontal)

Demo Firm Grip (0.65 vertical, -0.15 horizontal) Stock: Broadside FCT (0 vertical, -0.77 horizontal)

Broadside FCT (0 vertical, -0.77 horizontal) Magazine: 45 Round Mag

The KAS-1 254mm barrel increases the damage range, hip fire accuracy, and bullet velocity. Demo Firm Grip underbarrel increases aiming idle stability, hip fire accuracy, and recoil stabilization. The 1mW Laser Box increases hip fire accuracy and hip recoil control. The Broadside FCT increases aiming stability, crouch movement speed, Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, and sprint speed.

