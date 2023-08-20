Best Warzone 2 meta loadout after the August 16 Season 5 patch

On August 16, Call of Duty dropped new patch notes for Warzone 2 that included significant weapon adjustments. Amidst the patch, a powerful meta loadout that prominently features the Vaznev-9K has surfaced. Despite being unaffected by buffs or nerfs, the weapon has emerged as a powerful force in close-quarters combat scenarios, confirming its worth as an excellent choice in the Warzone 2 battlefield.

Popular Warzone 2 streamer FaZe Booya recently demonstrated a dominating Vaznev-9K loadout. He offered his personalized loadout with optimized attachments and tunings, allowing other players to improve their combat performance.

This article will showcase the loadout recommended by the renowned streamer, providing a strategic advantage for those looking to thrive in their battle scenarios.

Best Vaznev-9K loadout in Warzone 2

The Vaznev-9K has evolved as a popular option, gaining recognition as a top-tier SMG in the title. Its distinguishing trait is its versatility, which allows it to thrive not just in close-quarters combat but in medium-range fights. Its rapid firing rate and superb recoil control make it suited for aggressive plays. Furthermore, its superior time-to-kill (TTK) capacity ensures enemies are destroyed in seconds.

The weapon holds a splendid base stat that includes a 779 rpm firing rate, 540 m/s muzzle velocity, and 210 ms ADS time. The weapon's performance can further be enhanced.

With the attachments mentioned below, the weapon can be precisely tweaked to attain heightened movement speed and recoil control, crucial for close-range fights.

Vaznev-9K loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum (vertical 0.00; horizontal +0.34)

Bruen Pendulum (vertical 0.00; horizontal +0.34) Stock: Otrezat Stock (vertical -4.00; horizontal -2.40)

Otrezat Stock (vertical -4.00; horizontal -2.40) Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip (vertical +1.00; horizontal -0.45)

True-Tac Grip (vertical +1.00; horizontal -0.45) Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90 (vertical +0.80; horizontal -0.40)

FSS Sharkfin 90 (vertical +0.80; horizontal -0.40) Magazine: 45-round Mag

The Bruen Pendulum muzzle and the FSS Sharkfin 90 underbarrel are important attachments that increase accuracy with enhanced horizontal and vertical recoil control and aiming idle stability.

The Otrezat Stock and the True-Tac Rear Grip are lighter attachments offering enhanced movement speed with increased sprint speed, aim walking speed, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed.

Finally, the 45-round magazine offers 15 additional bullets in the chamber.

Best Class setup for Vaznev-9K in Warzone 2

The Vaznev-9K, positioned as an effective sniper support weapon, flourishes when combined with a precisely crafted class setup. When finely configured, this loadout reaches new heights of perfection, exhibiting unrivaled adaptability across a wide range of settings from long-range to close-range encounters.

Vaznev-9K class setup (Image via Activision)

Primary weapon: FJX Imperium / MCPR 300

FJX Imperium / MCPR 300 Secondary weapon: Vaznev-9K

Vaznev-9K Tactical equipment: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Base perks: Overkill and Double Time

Overkill and Double Time Bonus perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate perk: High Alert

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 5 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.