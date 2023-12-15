Best WSP Stinger loadout in Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty Warzone features a wide variety of weapons to choose from, including sidearms like the WSP Stinger in its gun pool. The pistol has a lot of potential and can be used to initiate close-range gunfights without compromising almost any movement speed.

The WSP Stinger also features the Akimbo rear grip, which can help you push out as much damage as possible but takes away the ability to Aim Down Sight (ADS).

This article will highlight the best WSP Stinger loadout in Warzone.

Best WSP Stinger loadout attachments in Warzone

WSP Stinger Handgun (Image via Activision)

Here is a complete build that you can equip to make the most out of the WSP Stinger in Warzone.

Recommended build

Barrel: Hiss Short Light Barrel

Hiss Short Light Barrel Laser: XTEN Sidearm-L400

XTEN Sidearm-L400 Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds

9mm High Grain Rounds Magazine: 32 Round Mag

32 Round Mag Rear Grip: Akimbo WSP Stinger

The Hiss Short Light barrel increases damage range and bullet velocity.

The XTEN Sidearm-L400 laser increases the hip fire spread and accuracy of the weapon.

The 9mm High Grain rounds further increase damage range and bullet velocity.

The 32-round extended magazine allows you to take consecutive gunfights without running out of ammo.

Finally, the Akimbo WSP Stinger rear grip enables you to dual-wield the weapon and spam through enemy squads.

Best WSP Stinger class setup and perks

WSP Stinger weapon (Image via Activision)

Here are all the pieces of equipment that you need to utilize to make the most out of the pistol in the battle royale.

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: EOD

EOD Perk Slot 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk Slot 4: Resolute

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Frag Grenade

The WSP Stinger is one of the fastest weapons in the movement aspect and primarily benefits from a class that can increase speeds even further alongside boosting its damage output. Such attachments can help you maximize the Stinger’s efficiency on the battlefield.

The Resolute and Double Time perks help you reposition and travel around the map faster with sudden bursts of speed and an increased tactical sprint duration.

The EOD perk will protect you from explosives like grenades by reducing incoming damage. The Temepred perk will enable you to use only two plates for full armor and reset from a gunfight faster.

How to unlock WSP Stinger in Warzone?

You can get your hands on this pistol with ease by unlocking the Armory Challenges and completing the necessary objectives provided by the game. Once you do this, the sidearm will become available in your inventory and can be used in different loadouts.

Best secondary to WSP Stinger in Warzone

Expand Tweet

The WSP Stinger can be paired up with Light Machine Guns (LMGs) or Assault Rifles to cover for medium and long-range gunfights.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more weapon build guides.